Duhan van der Merwe marked his Edinburgh return with two tries in a one-sided contest

URC: Edinburgh v Benetton Edinburgh (12) 53 Tries: Skinner, Crosbie, Schoeman, van der Merwe (2), D Graham (2), Nel, Boffelli Cons: Boffelli (4) Benetton (3) 8 Try: Halafihi Pen: Albornoz

Duhan van der Merwe scored twice on his return as Edinburgh ran in nine tries to demolish Benetton in the United Rugby Championship.

There was also a brace for fellow Scotland winger Darcy Graham, who took his season tally to eight.

Full-back Emiliano Boffelli added four conversions to his try, as Sam Skinner, Luke Crosbie, Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel touched down too.

Toa Halafihi scored a late unconverted consolation try for the visitors.

A thumping victory against opponents who had won three of their last four outings ended a run of three straight defeats to South African opposition for Edinburgh.

A Tomas Albornoz penalty from the edge of the 22 gave Benetton an early lead, while it took half an hour for the first try to come as lock Skinner opened his Edinburgh account.

Boffelli failed to add the conversion but was on target with the extra points after Crosbie touched down from close range just before the interval.

The hosts really stepped up the pressure in the second half as Schoeman finished off from a couple of metres out, with Boffelli's kick coming back off a post.

The bonus point was secured when Van der Merwe, back at the club for a second spell after leaving crisis-hit Worcester, shrugged off one would-be tackler and sidestepped a second to touch down close to the posts. The conversion was good this time.

Graham added a fifth, running in unopposed after an excellent break by Mark Bennett was taken on by Blair Kinghorn and Boffelli. WP Nel then forced his way over for his team's sixth.

Boffelli added the extras from Nel's try after missing from Graham's, but then failed to convert his own - as the Argentine international sauntered through to score.

Van der Merwe got his second 10 minutes from time after getting up in support of an Adam McBurney break.

Halafihi scored for beleaguered Benetton but Edinburgh had the last say when Graham gathered his own kick for try number nine, which was also unconverted.

Edinburgh Rugby: Emiliano Boffelli; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Henry Pyrgos; Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (c), Nick Haining, Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Boan Venter, Luan de Bruin, Jamie Hodgson, Ben Muncaster, Charlie Shiel, Charlie Savala, Chris Dean.

Benetton: Edoardo Padovani; Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Menoncello, Marco Zanon, Ratuva Tavuyara; Tomas Albornoz, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne,;Thomas Gallo, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Nahuel Tetaz, Marco Lazzaroni (c), Carl Wegner, Abraham Steyn, Toa Halafihi, Henry Time-Stowers.

Replacements: Manuel Arroyo, Federico Zani, Tiziano Pasquali, Nicola Piantella, Alessandro Izekor, Manfredi Albanese, Filippo Drago, Dewi Passarella.

Referee: Marius van der Westhuisen (SARU)