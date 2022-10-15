Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 15-16 October 2022
Indigo Group Premiership
Aberavon 39 - 32 Merthyr
Bridgend 29 - 27 Ebbw Vale
Llandovery v RGC
Swansea 24 - 20 Newport
WRU Championship Cup
Round 1
Bargoed 68 - 0 Tata Steel
Cross Keys 32 - 26 Cardiff Met
Glamorgan Wanderers 0 - 14 Trebanos
Maesteg Quins 15 - 25 Bedwas
Narberth 24 - 45 Pontypool
Ystalyfera 0 - 37 Beddau
WRU Division 1 Cup
Group A
Mountain Ash 20 - 0 Senghenydd
Ynysybwl 0 - 20 Bedlinog
Group B
Rumney 31 - 20 Penallta
Treorchy 24 - 7 Pontypool United
Group C
Cambrian Welfare 28 -10 Nelson
Dinas Powys 24 - 57 Brecon
Group D
Rhydyfelin 35 - 20 Monmouth
Group E
Rhiwbina P - P Blaenavon
St Peters 38 - 12 Risca
Group F
Porth Harlequins 20 - 10 Brynmawr
St Josephs 26 - 20 Dowlais
Group G
Dunvant 20 - 0 Penclawdd
Nantyffyllon 20 - 24 Aberystwyth
Group H
Bridgend Athletic 18 - 31 Llangennech
Group I
Skewen 32 - 7 Yr Hendy
Waunarlwydd 19 - 3 Gowerton
Group J
Bonymaen 18 - 8 Crymych
Glynneath 18 - 13 Felinfoel
Group K
Birchgrove 20 - 0 Pembroke
Brynamman 21 - 46 Gorseinon
Group L
Ammanford 35 - 19 Newcastle Emlyn
Tondu P - P Whitland
Group M
Dinbych 17 - 22 Bala
Nant Conwy 29 - 10 Caernarfon
Group N
Dolgellau 16 - 10 Bethesda
Llangefni 21 - 37 Pwllheli
Group O
Ruthin 5 - 22 COBRA
WRU Division 2 Cup
Group A
Caerphilly 24 - 22 Abergavenny
Gilfach Goch 20 - 0 Cwmbran
Group B
Abercwmboi 40 - 24 Newport HSOB
Group C
Llanishen 22 - 27 Pill Harriers
Llantrisant 17 - 47 Talywain
Group D
Cowbridge 17 - 10 Caerleon
Taffs Well 25 - 22 Croesyceiliog
Group E
Abercynon P - P Ynysddu
Group F
Cilfynydd 29 - 17 Caldicot
Llantwit Fardre 0 - 36 Blackwood
Group G
Maesteg Celtic 5 - 21 Nantgaredig
Seven Sisters 12 - 20 Kidwelly
Group H
Bridgend Sports P - P Pontyberem
Pyle 5 - 40 Milford Haven
Group I
Heol y Cyw 27 - 25 Pontarddulais
Resolven 5 - 14 Tenby United
Group J
Morriston 38 - 0 Fishguard & Goodwick
Porthcawl 21 - 22 Burry Port
Group K
Aberavon Quins 16 - 14 Carmarthen Athletic
Ystradgynlais 21 - 15 Mumbles
Group L
Builth Wells 27 - 23 Loughor
Pencoed 13 - 8 Tycroes
WRU Division 3 Cup
Group A
Penygraig 15 - 34 Garndiffaith
Pontyclun 20 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale
Group B
Cardiff Quins 21 - 38 Abertillery B G
St Albans 44 - 27 Machen
Group C
Fairwater 14 - 9 Blaina
Group D
CRC Caerdydd 7 - 0 Usk - Match abandoned 15 minutes due to injury
Llanharan 26 - 9 Abercarn
Group E
Old Illtydians 42 - 13 Llanhilleth
Pentyrch 24 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides
Group F
Penarth 22 - 20 Rhymney
Tylorstown 32 - 13 Abertysswg
Group G
Nantymoel 29 - 5 Bryncoch
St Davids 13 - 43 Tumble
Group H
New Dock Stars 5 - 64 Abercrave
Group I
Aberavon Green Stars 19 - 19 Lampeter Town
Penygroes 0 - 20 Trimsaran
Group J
Pembroke Dock Quins 33 - 17 Bynea
Tonmawr 0 - 20 Vardre
Group K
Cefneithin 20 - 40 Cwmafan
Neyland 13 - 23 Laugharne
Group L
Amman United 33 - 17 Llangadog
Cwmllynfell 14 - 39 Haverfordwest
Group M
Aberaeron 36 - 5 Betws
Swansea Uplands 20 - 0 Baglan
Group N
Llandeilo 20 - 0 Cwmgors
St Clears 20 - 0 Tregaron
Group O
Taibach 24 - 31 Cardigan
Group P
Bangor 31 - 17 Welshpool
Colwyn Bay 37 - 12 Abergele
Group Q
Shotton Steel 7 - 3 Newtown
Group R
Rhyl & District 35 - 19 Nant Conwy II
WRU Division 4 Cup
Group B
Briton Ferry 32 - 21 Fleur De Lys
Old Penarthians P - P Caerau Ely (Old Penarthians withdrew from competition)
Group C
Hafodyrynys 5 - 13 Llantwit Major
Maesteg 27 - 8 Glais
Group D
Chepstow 20 - 0 Trinant
Ynysowen 0 - 30 Neath Athletic
Group E
Alltwen 31 - 3 New Tredegar
Llandaff North 24 - 13 Hirwaun
Group F
Crynant 50 - 0 Pontrhydyfen
Newport Saracens 45 - 17 Tonyrefail
Group G
Bedwellty 20 - 0 New Panteg
Wattstown 36 - 17 Cefn Cribwr
Group H
Bryncethin 66 - 5 Treherbert
Llandaff 31 - 22 Whitehead
Group I
St Julians HSOB 22 - 10 Cefn Coed
Admiral National League
Division 5 East
Crickhowell 28 - 3 Beaufort
WRU Division 5 Cup
Group A
Forgeside 28 - 14 Bettws
West Mon P - P Pontllanfraith
Group B
Trefil P - P Brynithel
Group D
Magor 0 - 45 Crumlin
Group E
Hollybush 20 - 0 Girling
Group F
Penybanc 7 - 71 Ferndale
Group G
Cwmgwrach 25 - 17 Cardiff Saracens
Pontardawe 20 - 0 Whitchurch
Group H
Cwmtwrch 20 - 0 Cardiff Internationals
Pontyates 10 - 17 Brackla
Group I
Ogmore Vale 0 - 38 Rhigos
Group J
Pantyffynnon 22 - 20 Llandrindod Wells
Group K
Tref y Clawdd 7 - 8 Fall Bay
Group L
Bro Ffestiniog 20 - 0 COBRA II
Pwllheli II 20 - 7 Bala II
Group M
Porthmadog 20 - 0 Bro Gwernant
Rhyl & District II 7 - 3 Mold II
Group N
Holyhead 20 - 0 Flint
Llandudno II 20 - 0 Dinbych II
Group O
Menai Bridge 46 - 0 Llanidloes
Group P
Wrexham II P - P Bethesda II
Group Q
Caernarfon II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog