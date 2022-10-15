Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Tom Gordon scored both of Glasgow Warriors' tries

URC: Sharks 40-12 Glasgow Warriors Sharks (13) 40 Tries: Volmink 2, Mbonambi, Fassi, Kok Cons: Chamberlain 3 Pens: Chamberlain 3 Glasgow (7) 12 Tries: Gordon 2 Con: Jordan

Glasgow Warriors sustained a third straight away defeat in the United Rugby Championship as Sharks prevailed with a bonus point.

Warriors were 13-7 down at the break, Tom Gordon's opening converted try outweighed by Anthony Volmink's score and two Boeta Chamberlain penalties.

Gordon also got the first try of the second half but Volmink, Bongi Mbonambi, Aphelele Fassi and Werner Kok crossed for the hosts and Chamberlain took his tally with the boot to 15 points.

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith missed the match, after being unable to return to his native South Africa because of visa delays, and attack coach Nigel Carolan took charge.

After Chamberlain kicked the opening three points, Gordon carved a route through the Sharks defence to touch down next to the posts. Tom Jordan added a simple conversion before another Chamberlain penalty reduced the gap to a single point.

Jordan sent his next effort from the tee off target, but Chamberlain did likewise with his next penalty.

Chamberlain then exploited a gap in the Glasgow defence before setting up Volmink to go over and added the extras.

Gordon emerged from a maul to touch down early in the second half, but Jordan was again wayward with his kick.

Kolisi and Mbonambi were among a group of replacements sent on by Sharks and Volmink raced down the left wing to score.

Chamberlain missed the conversion but added a subsequent penalty to make it 21-12 to the hosts.

Mbonambi touched down at the back of a driving maul and Fassi also went over to ensure up the bonus point, with Chamberlain converting both.

And Chamberlain capped a strong individual performance by finding Kok with a cross kick for a late try, although the conversion bounced back off a post.

Sharks: Fassi, Kok, Potgieter, Tapuai, Volmink, Chamberlain, Hendrikse, N Mchunu, Van Vuuren, Du Toit, Etzebeth, Andrews, Richardson, Tshituka, Buthelezi.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nche, Sadie, Hugo, Kolisi, Notshe, Wright, Mapimpi.

Glasgow Warriors: Smith, Forbes, Tuipulotu, Johnson, McKay, Jordan, Price, Bhatti, Turner, Z Fagerson, Manjezi, Gray, Cummings, Gordon, Wilson.

Replacements: F Brown, Kebble, Walker, Du Preez, Vailanu, G Brown, Horne, Thompson.