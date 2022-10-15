Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons flanker Taine Basham has played 11 internationals for Wales

Dragons flanker Taine Basham and Cardiff wing Josh Adams have given Wales coach Wayne Pivac injury scares ahead of the autumn internationals.

Basham dislocated his elbow arm after falling heavily late in the first half of the Dragons defeat at the Arms Park.

He was then followed early in the second half by Adams, who had made a scoring return from a groin injury, with a damaged wrist.

Pivac, who was at the Arms Park for the derby, names his squad on Tuesday.

Basham suffered the suspected dislocation after falling awkwardly as he wriggled out of a challenge.

He went to hospital after the United Rugby Championship match but Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan feared the worse.

He said: "It looks like Taine has dislocated his shoulder and that would mean he's out for a couple of months.

"It's a shame because he's been playing well, growing every week and we've seen a lot of excitement about his rugby.

"It will be a blow for us losing that x-factor but also for him."

Josh Adams left early in the second half having scored Cardiff's opening try

In contrast, Cardiff were hopeful that the wrist injury to Adams will not prove extensive.

He received treatment on his wrist soon after scoring an impressive solo try on his return from two weeks out with a groin complaint.

He played only to give way after aggravating the problem early in the second half.

Cardiff head coach Dai Young said: "The good news was that he didn't feel any issues with his groin and he looked a real threat every time he touched the ball.

"But we will have to look at the wrist. Fingers crossed it's not too bad, but we will know more on Sunday."

Wales begin their campaign against New Zealand on 5 November before further internationals against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Pivac is already without Liam Williams, Leon Brown and Owen Lane for the four-match series, with Johnny Williams also missing the start of the campaign.

There are further injury doubts over captain Dan Biggar, Josh Navidi, Gareth Anscombe, Alex Cuthbert and Justin Tipuric.