Rugby World Cup: England victorious but fans given wake-up call by France

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

After England claimed a record 25th consecutive Test win heading into the World Cup, fans may have thought it would not be too challenging to tag another six on and take the title.

As the ball bounced perfectly for Joanna Grisez late in England's pool game against France, Red Roses supporters were served an early-morning wake-up call.

Grisez pounced on Caroline Drouin's kick, found flanker Gaelle Hermet and suddenly France were within six points of victory.

Eventually England did hold on to claim a 27th win in a row with a 13-7 victory and strengthened their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals as winners of Pool C.

But on another day, in a higher-stakes knockout game, it could have been a different story.

"That's what I've been saying since I came here," England head coach Simon Middleton agreed.

"I understand where the favourites tag comes from, but I think too many people are making us out to be too big a favourite.

"If that's a quarter-final or a knockout game, you are one bounce of the ball from being on the plane home.

"That is what it's going to be like when you get to the biggest games. Hopefully it is a reality check for everybody who was probably making us more favourites than we are."

Pool C

'We made them doubt' - France's Hermet

A reality check for England fans, and a ray of hope for the Red Roses' fellow title contenders France and New Zealand.

England may well face France again in the knockout stages, and victory against hosts and holders New Zealand could also be necessary to win the trophy.

France captain Hermet believes vulnerabilities have been shown in England's victory.

"We made them doubt clearly," she said. "We made them doubt at the end.

"It was not the most important game of the competition. I want to tell them and I hope they will see us again very soon."

England have not lost since July 2019 and have been top of the world rankings since November 2020, having now beaten France 11 times in a row.

Caroline Drouin
France fly-half Caroline Drouin reflects on a close-fought defeat

But France's impressive defence stopped the Red Roses from being as clinical as usual as players were repeatedly held up over the tryline and they struggled to convert their possession into scores.

Former England wing Ugo Monye sees the same cracks as Hermet.

"If they are to come away from New Zealand with the World Cup then this level of performance, if repeated, might mean that doesn't happen," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They have never been better prepared, but their execution was their massive Achilles heel today.

"They need to make sure they don't get a repeat of this performance, because if they do in three weeks' time they might be going home."

'We don't have to be the finished article now' - Hunter

Middleton said the match was a "barometer" of the level expected in the semi-finals and final.

What does not knock you out of a World Cup makes you stronger, and England experimented in a game that would be unlikely to cost either side a place in the quarter-finals.

Instead of relying on their line-out drive for tries as they have so often in the past year, the Red Roses chose to break off quickly from the maul and see if they could find gaps around the edge.

Ultimately, their only try came through the backs as centre Emily Scarratt crossed, but captain Sarah Hunter suggested they would have the move finessed later in the tournament.

Match stats
FranceEngland
Territory30%70%
Possession32%68%
Metres made195407
Defenders beaten523
Tackles attempted/missed214/2374/5
Turnovers won64
Penalties conceded1111

"We've got a very potent and successful driving maul, but teams will learn how to defend that so it was putting variety in that to ask questions of the defence," she said.

"We don't have to be the finished article now. We don't have to peak in the second game of the pool stages.

"You don't want to have big scorelines and not be tested. It helps us learn about ourselves.

"We have to review, analyse and work out how we improve our performance for the next game."

  • Comment posted by paulherts, today at 19:56

    This morning the Scotland story was the top story on BBC sport - how do the editors decide the running order - there is no one watching these games?

  • Comment posted by Race for your life , today at 19:50

    But for England not taking more kicks at goal and butchering chanced, Red Roses would have been well out of sight!

    France only had one chance and got the try.

    England were up on territory and possession.

    The ref kept warning France about disicpline but no cards! She also let them get away with some questionable decisions!

    Plenty to work on but 2/2 and 27 in a row.

  • Comment posted by rugger C, today at 19:41

    France were in the game thanks to the ref and maybe too ambitious game management. At least one yellow well deserved. However, great to have a real tester early on in the tournament. Let’s not forget France are arguably 2nd in the World at the moment. Well done girls!

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 19:40

    Also want say how much fun the Aus v Scotland match was. The 2nd half was very exciting, well done Oz. USA v Japan - good win for the Americans. It was very physical but America played well. Japan were so courageous. They were 50KG in the scrum!!! Maybe Eddie Jones will coach them after next year's World Cup. :)

    • Reply posted by grumpygrampian, today at 19:45

      grumpygrampian replied:
      USA fortunate to avoid penalty try and loss of player.

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 19:33

    So if France beat Fiji well and NZ thrash Scotland and Wales our two biggest rivals will face each other in the Quarterfinals. Nice. Big respect for France they could have won that. Their defense was brutal. A few too many dropped balls and poor kicks but they are so exciting to watch. Kudos to France. England won an absolute Thriller in Manilla. Theyll get so much out of that BATTLE. Great game!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:29

    Look at the stats in table above, what a defensive display by France, over 200 tackles.
    If they meet again this WC and it's likely, England need to change tactics to break France down. What they did today may not be enough next time.

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 19:23

    France had no chance with a bias ref. Get a grip

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:31

      SD replied:
      Yes just imagine if ref had not been biased. France would have had several cards.

      Assume that is what you are saying.

  • Comment posted by Al Bagu Brath, today at 19:19

    Yes, France have brought us back down to Earth with a bang. On the balance of play the French should have won this match. The RFU money men will be very nervous indeed as they invested vast sums to bail out the red roses instead of saving the English Premiership and this is looking like a very costly error indeed.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:22

      SD replied:
      Yes France certainly brought England down to earth by losing. Again. Yet again against England
      Any thoughts on your team Scotland losing yet another match they should have won?

  • Comment posted by EmeryIn, today at 19:15

    What fans?

  • Comment posted by Keith Too, today at 19:14

    Kicking for 3 points when they had the French under pressure…..why?

  • Comment posted by Jon B, today at 19:14

    not a wake up call at all - if you're a fan you knew that was going to be a tight game as they always are with France
    Phew!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:16

      SD replied:
      Exactly.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 19:14

    Yes it was a wake up call for those fans who are convinced all England have to do is turn up.

    • Reply posted by Al Bagu Brath, today at 19:26

      Al Bagu Brath replied:
      We invested huge amounts of money and resources into the red roses, totally stacking the deck in our favour and yet we just squeeze past a French side with a fraction of our resources. Worrying times indeed for English rugby fans especially after what is going on in the Premiership.

  • Comment posted by Julie, today at 19:10

    What a stupid headline as usual BBC. It was always going to be a tough game...well done England

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 19:09

    Deserved if close victory. On another day those held up attempts would be grounded and the margin more comfortable. Good defence from France but both sides looked nervous in attack. Adapted their game and came away with a result. Cant win every game by 40 points

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 19:25

      Nathan replied:
      Big respect to France. Their Defence was magnificent. Their ball and kicking skills failed them a bit. England have won a tough match and have identified some issues to deal with. Assuming NZ will thrash Scotland and Wales they will probably face France in the quarter finals... Good luck to them!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:06

    Think any of us sensible fans knew France would be a tough close match like they always are between the two teams. England team maybe needed this though to show it's not a done deal. Eng should have taken points on offer. Against lesser opposition going for corner every time is fine, in a close game not so much.
    If they played again tomorrow either team could win.

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 19:26

      Nathan replied:
      Yep. Eng v Fra is always mouthwatering.

  • Comment posted by JazzyJon, today at 19:03

    • Reply posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 19:11

      perfidiousalbion replied:
      Child

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 19:03

    Some results you just have to grind out. Onwards and upwards

  • Comment posted by macdid, today at 18:59

    Probably just the result England needed to avoid complacency
    France defence was awesome but had to be!

  • Comment posted by hks207, today at 18:54

    Fantastic game, well done to both teams. Loving the tournament so far

