Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emily Scarratt scores a try
Emily Scarratt scored England's only try
Rugby World Cup: France v England
France: (0) 7
Try: Hermet; Con: Drouin
England: (10) 13
Try: Scarratt; Pens: Scarratt 2; Con: Scarratt

England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France.

After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand.

Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France caused a scare as Gaelle Hermet crossed.

Tournament favourites England held on for a statement 13-7 win that will likely mean they qualify for the quarter-finals as Pool C winners.

Captain Sarah Hunter became England's joint most-capped player as she made her 137th international appearance.

England, who thrashed Fiji 84-19 in their opening game last week, extended their record winning run to 27 Tests and have not lost since July 2019.

The close scoreline in this game is a reality check for England fans, showing fellow professional sides France and New Zealand will provide sterner opposition in the latter stages of the tournament.

But the Red Roses proved they can withstand the pressure of a tight contest against title contenders France.

England break down steely France defence

The match was expected to be one of the most tightly contested and highest quality encounters of the World Cup, and it did not disappoint as England's clinical endeavour came up against a stellar France defence.

The level of competition offered by France in the first half was evident in the statistics. England had 69% territory and 73% possession, but only came away with 10 points as France made an exhausting 127 tackles.

England head coach Simon Middleton said he had found weaknesses to target since Thomas Darracq was brought in to lead France in May, and England looked determined to litter France's backfield with kicks.

Fly-half Zoe Harrison put in a composed performance as she repeatedly tested France with her boot, often leading to dropped balls.

Other than that, it was a bright start from France but the wind was taken from their sails as two of their key players were forced from the field.

Scrum-half Sansus left with a leg injury then number eight Menager appeared to be knocked unconscious in a ruck.

Pool C Standing

Sansus was replaced by her partner Pauline Bourdon, while regular captain Hermet came on for Menager.

France continued to frustrate England's forwards with their defence inside their 22 and lock Abbie Ward was held up over the tryline.

Eventually, England went to their backs and a slick move between Harrison and Scarratt sent the centre over after 24 minutes.

France were penalised at the breakdown in front of the posts and Scarratt opted to take three points and give England a 10-0 lead at half-time.

Hermet try sets up frantic finish

England looked buoyant after the break and seemed to have unlocked France's scrum.

Claudia MacDonald picked up a chip from Harrison, before Scarratt spilled the ball forward in a rare mistake that left Middleton with his head in his hands.

Nevertheless, England gathered momentum off the scrum again and Sarah Bern went over the tryline, but she landed without the ball as France centre Maelle Filopon stripped it from her grasp.

Despite their forward dominance, England decided not to make use of the line-out drive on which they have relied so often in the past year.

Instead, Marlie Packer peeled off the side of a maul and sent the ball to Amy Cokayne, who was held up as she crossed.

With tries not forthcoming, Scarratt took another three points from in front of the posts and it looked as if England had sealed victory.

From nowhere, France regained momentum. A stunning cross-field kick from Caroline Drouin was grabbed by Joanna Grisez, who sent Hermet over.

Despite an 11th victory in a row against France, the frantic finish showed England are fallible at this World Cup.

They face South Africa in their final pool game on 23 October, while France meet Fiji on 22 October.

Player of the match

Alex Matthews (left)
Flanker Alex Matthews' carrying was the difference in a close contest.

Line-ups

France: Jacquet; Grisez, Filopon, Vernier, Boulard; Drouin, Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Joyeux, Ferer (capt), Fall, Escudero, Mayans, R Menager.

Replacements: Touye, Lindelauf, Khalfaoui, N'Diaye, Hermet, Bourdon, Queyroi, M Menager.

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Rowland, MacDonald; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, O'Donnell, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Dow.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Hedgin_bets, today at 10:39

    A bit of trivia: Bourdon replaced her fiancee, Sansus in the game when the latter got injured.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 10:39

    Scarlatti had a shocker. That game should have been closed off around 50 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Casseroleon, today at 10:39

    Well hopefully England's dynamic young props will learn from this game. The French try came almost directly from an infringement by Botterman who was too anxious to make an impact and gave France their first really solid field-position which France quickly seized upon. Muir tried to do the same thing and cost England field position. I suppose it just shows why Hunter is so important.

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 10:37

    Statement????? The only statement for that performance is if they do not play better they will not win anything. Room to shake off the nerves and improve the precision. Too many errors, and too one dimensional. Like the men no sign of a plan B beyond forward domination.

    • Reply posted by MH, today at 10:40

      MH replied:
      Hungover?

  • Comment posted by grumpygrampian, today at 10:37

    Preparation too simple Simon.
    Pedictable that French would enjoy coffee and croissant before rolling away.
    Lost count of the number of times delay led to penalty against England.
    Any NZ worth their salt would be gently patting back of offender and telling referee.
    Next to Joy of a game expected, nothing is so sad as a game won.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 10:36

    Great win albeit with a lot of mistakes.

    Reminds me a bit of England 2003 when not at best in World Cup but strong enough to come through.

  • Comment posted by george999, today at 10:36

    I think England may have learned that they should kick a few more of the penalties after their driving maul wasn't productive.

  • Comment posted by andyunlimited, today at 10:31

    This was meant to be the biggest test for The Red Roses and they just held on but as they only 24-12 in 6Ns this year the close result is no a surprise. France knew they had to defend well come close or even win and that's what they did. If the Roses play like this in the knockouts, they may lose. Hope Middleton sorts out the errors before SA.

  • Comment posted by Moistness, today at 10:29

    Great stuff, where are the attendance stats?

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 10:31

      overthehill replied:
      It was a sell out, all the matches are😁

  • Comment posted by DT, today at 10:28

    Brilliant, high tension contest! Fantastic physicality and intensity. I'm not sure anyone else will be able to match either team in that regard.

    Just the pressure cooker England needed, and a confidence booster for France.

    Hopefully the other Unions can achieve a similar level in the future, and then the women's game will be excellent.

  • Comment posted by BorisJohnsonWhatABabe, today at 10:26

    Even if England had lost it wouldn't have been terminal. I think England wanted to try different tactics in a pool game that didn't have much riding on it (sure, it was France, but England are going to advance from the pool irrespective of this result as they will beat RSA).

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:25

    France will take more from that loss than Eng will from win. Both Eng and France will get through group and if they meet again France be confident they can match Eng.
    Eng have for so long had forward dominance but when matched like today need to change tactics.
    Dow looked sharp when she came on and also need to use Rowland more, she always makes metres.
    Things to work in for sure

    • Reply posted by DT, today at 10:29

      DT replied:
      I think Middleton will be grateful to be tested so thoroughly at this stage

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 10:22

    How to win a World Cup.......establish a winning mentality, with strong proven tactics based to a large extent on rolling mauls/catch and drive near the line. Then get to the World Cup, come up against your closest rivals and change all that stuff and try a single forward taking quick ball running off the back? Never worked once. Congrats to Middleton and his Team. You couldn't make it up!

  • Comment posted by Sarah parsons, today at 10:20

    That was a tense match, with an uncharacteristic loss of composure by England in the second half. Not a bad time to be tested like that though, better now than further into the tournament. They’ll work on it and come back stronger.

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 10:19

    Shame that the standard of refereeing did not meet the reasonable quality of the game. France had to have at least one player binned for constant infringements.
    England must take pens when given kickable opportunities if they meet France, NZ or Canada in tournament. Other games they can go for tries to entertain.

    • Reply posted by Trollhunter, today at 10:34

      Trollhunter replied:
      The referee was top class. Even used the word 'retreat' for the french.. a word they dont have any difficulty in understanding.

  • Comment posted by CrazyHorse, today at 10:18

    Physically dominant but tactically poor imo.
    France's defence was superb but had England kicked goals and played simple rugby that game would have been out of sight by half time.
    I didn't understand why we would kick the ball to the corner then not drive as that gives France a chance to compete. If you have dominance somewhere keep using it!
    Hope some lessons have been learned 🤞

  • Comment posted by Bernie, today at 10:18

    Illegal bind by French tight head (3) in the scrum. Where does her left arm go and what is she doing with her left hand after setting?

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 10:18

    England thought it was a cake walk.
    Loads of penalties ran in the first half,when they could have kicked and put 9-12 pts on the board,

  • Comment posted by ClarenceSquare, today at 10:17

    A win is a win ....BUT, with all that possession and territory the attack lacked zip. Backs far too flat and narrow. Next time run the opposition forwards into the ground by spreading the ball much wider - preferably to Abigail Dow!!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 10:17

    England 8, 9, 10 - pretty average.
    Hunter - the world's slowest No8 whose carry distance is exceeded by props.
    No 9 - no snip whatsoever (with Hunt left behind - what)
    No 10 - no threat

    In general, England showed little imagination or incisiveness and will need to improve massively if they want to win the cup.

    • Reply posted by Hedgin_bets, today at 10:25

      Hedgin_bets replied:
      Early days though, maybe better to win with improvements to be made at this stage than peak too early.

