Emily Scarratt scored England's only try

Rugby World Cup: France v England France: (0) 7 Try: Hermet; Con: Drouin England: (10) 13 Try: Scarratt; Pens: Scarratt 2; Con: Scarratt

England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France.

After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand.

Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France caused a scare as Gaelle Hermet crossed.

Tournament favourites England held on for a statement 13-7 win that will likely mean they qualify for the quarter-finals as Pool C winners.

Captain Sarah Hunter became England's joint most-capped player as she made her 137th international appearance.

England, who thrashed Fiji 84-19 in their opening game last week, extended their record winning run to 27 Tests and have not lost since July 2019.

The close scoreline in this game is a reality check for England fans, showing fellow professional sides France and New Zealand will provide sterner opposition in the latter stages of the tournament.

But the Red Roses proved they can withstand the pressure of a tight contest against title contenders France.

England break down steely France defence

The match was expected to be one of the most tightly contested and highest quality encounters of the World Cup, and it did not disappoint as England's clinical endeavour came up against a stellar France defence.

The level of competition offered by France in the first half was evident in the statistics. England had 69% territory and 73% possession, but only came away with 10 points as France made an exhausting 127 tackles.

England head coach Simon Middleton said he had found weaknesses to target since Thomas Darracq was brought in to lead France in May, and England looked determined to litter France's backfield with kicks.

Fly-half Zoe Harrison put in a composed performance as she repeatedly tested France with her boot, often leading to dropped balls.

Other than that, it was a bright start from France but the wind was taken from their sails as two of their key players were forced from the field.

Scrum-half Sansus left with a leg injury then number eight Menager appeared to be knocked unconscious in a ruck.

Sansus was replaced by her partner Pauline Bourdon, while regular captain Hermet came on for Menager.

France continued to frustrate England's forwards with their defence inside their 22 and lock Abbie Ward was held up over the tryline.

Eventually, England went to their backs and a slick move between Harrison and Scarratt sent the centre over after 24 minutes.

France were penalised at the breakdown in front of the posts and Scarratt opted to take three points and give England a 10-0 lead at half-time.

Hermet try sets up frantic finish

England looked buoyant after the break and seemed to have unlocked France's scrum.

Claudia MacDonald picked up a chip from Harrison, before Scarratt spilled the ball forward in a rare mistake that left Middleton with his head in his hands.

Nevertheless, England gathered momentum off the scrum again and Sarah Bern went over the tryline, but she landed without the ball as France centre Maelle Filopon stripped it from her grasp.

Despite their forward dominance, England decided not to make use of the line-out drive on which they have relied so often in the past year.

Instead, Marlie Packer peeled off the side of a maul and sent the ball to Amy Cokayne, who was held up as she crossed.

With tries not forthcoming, Scarratt took another three points from in front of the posts and it looked as if England had sealed victory.

From nowhere, France regained momentum. A stunning cross-field kick from Caroline Drouin was grabbed by Joanna Grisez, who sent Hermet over.

Despite an 11th victory in a row against France, the frantic finish showed England are fallible at this World Cup.

They face South Africa in their final pool game on 23 October, while France meet Fiji on 22 October.

Player of the match

Flanker Alex Matthews' carrying was the difference in a close contest.

Line-ups

France: Jacquet; Grisez, Filopon, Vernier, Boulard; Drouin, Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Joyeux, Ferer (capt), Fall, Escudero, Mayans, R Menager.

Replacements: Touye, Lindelauf, Khalfaoui, N'Diaye, Hermet, Bourdon, Queyroi, M Menager.

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Rowland, MacDonald; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, O'Donnell, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Dow.