From the section Rugby Union

Emily Scarratt scored England's only try

Rugby World Cup: France v England France: (0) 7 Try: Hermet; Con: Drouin England: (10) 13 Try: Scarratt; Pens: Scarratt 2; Con: Scarratt

England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France.

After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand.

Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France caused a scare as Gaelle Hermet crossed.

Tournament favourites England held on for a statement 13-7 win that will likely mean they qualify for the quarter-finals as Pool C winners.

Captain Sarah Hunter became England's joint most-capped player as she made her 137th international appearance.

England, who thrashed Fiji 84-19 in their opening game last week, extended their record winning run to 27 Tests and have not lost since July 2019.

More to follow.

Line-ups

France: Jacquet; Grisez, Filopon, Vernier, Boulard; Drouin, Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Joyeux, Ferer (capt), Fall, Escudero, Mayans, R Menager.

Replacements: Touye, Lindelauf, Khalfaoui, N'Diaye, Hermet, Bourdon, Queyroi, M Menager.

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Rowland, MacDonald; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, O'Donnell, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Dow.