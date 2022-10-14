Close menu

Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

comments15

Emily Scarratt scores a try
Emily Scarratt scored England's only try
Rugby World Cup: France v England
France: (0) 7
Try: Hermet; Con: Drouin
England: (10) 13
Try: Scarratt; Pens: Scarratt 2; Con: Scarratt

England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France.

After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand.

Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France caused a scare as Gaelle Hermet crossed.

Tournament favourites England held on for a statement 13-7 win that will likely mean they qualify for the quarter-finals as Pool C winners.

Captain Sarah Hunter became England's joint most-capped player as she made her 137th international appearance.

England, who thrashed Fiji 84-19 in their opening game last week, extended their record winning run to 27 Tests and have not lost since July 2019.

Line-ups

France: Jacquet; Grisez, Filopon, Vernier, Boulard; Drouin, Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Joyeux, Ferer (capt), Fall, Escudero, Mayans, R Menager.

Replacements: Touye, Lindelauf, Khalfaoui, N'Diaye, Hermet, Bourdon, Queyroi, M Menager.

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Rowland, MacDonald; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, O'Donnell, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Dow.

  • Comment posted by bfc, today at 10:13

    Thought England bossed it first half. Should have kicked more points from all the pens, and ref should have been stronger with the French infringements. Bad execution was the only reason score wasn't bigger

  • Comment posted by Bleep the Booster, today at 10:12

    double check away

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 10:12

    Bit worrying in the second half. France defense was really solid.

    • Reply posted by candygloss18, today at 10:14

      candygloss18 replied:
      Would it have been so solid if they'd been carded in the FH?

  • Comment posted by Si1985, today at 10:12

    The amount of coverage this is receiving compared to the League World Cup is staggering

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 10:12

    And what was the ‘statement’ in that win? Massive advantage in territory and possession but just one try. France were good in defence but comically bad in attack, it was like they were afraid the ball might bite them!

  • Comment posted by Bleep the Booster, today at 10:11

    nearly 70 million people in the uk and we get Jeremy Hunt again?

  • Comment posted by hawkmoon269part2, today at 10:11

    France's defence was awesome, but in the face of it England struggled to adjust their attacking plans. Several players were out of touch and England resorted to hoofing the ball downfield. They seemed to be afraid of the ball towards the end, insisting on letting the ball bounce as the opposition bore down on them. Bit of a wake up call?

  • Comment posted by BorisJohnsonWhatABabe, today at 10:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rickla1313, today at 10:08

    Good tough game. Thought the ref was a bit generous towards the French with repeated infringements - but made the game more interesting.

  • Comment posted by TheGnome, today at 10:07

    The two best sides in the competition by some way, France probably feel frustrated that they didn't pull off a win but England are still the team to beat.

  • Comment posted by candygloss18, today at 10:05

    Well done girls. Unlucky Ireland, and NZ.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:04

    That was a tough game! France magnificent in defence and they scored a great try. England should have kicked for points more, they turned down easy kicks at goal which would have given them a comfortable lead. France possibly should have been carded for repeated pens in 22.
    Eng be relieved to win more than pleased I reckon.
    Still they won which is what matters

  • Comment posted by DickythePig, today at 10:04

    Well done ladies. Great win over one of the only two teams that have a realistic chance of winning the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:06

      SD replied:
      You don't think NZ have chance? It's between Eng France and NZ I'd say.

