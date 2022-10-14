Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win
|Rugby World Cup: France v England
|France: (0) 7
|Try: Hermet; Con: Drouin
|England: (10) 13
|Try: Scarratt; Pens: Scarratt 2; Con: Scarratt
England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France.
After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand.
Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France caused a scare as Gaelle Hermet crossed.
Tournament favourites England held on for a statement 13-7 win that will likely mean they qualify for the quarter-finals as Pool C winners.
Captain Sarah Hunter became England's joint most-capped player as she made her 137th international appearance.
England, who thrashed Fiji 84-19 in their opening game last week, extended their record winning run to 27 Tests and have not lost since July 2019.
More to follow.
Line-ups
France: Jacquet; Grisez, Filopon, Vernier, Boulard; Drouin, Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Joyeux, Ferer (capt), Fall, Escudero, Mayans, R Menager.
Replacements: Touye, Lindelauf, Khalfaoui, N'Diaye, Hermet, Bourdon, Queyroi, M Menager.
England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Rowland, MacDonald; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).
Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, O'Donnell, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Dow.
Eng be relieved to win more than pleased I reckon.
Still they won which is what matters