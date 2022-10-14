Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Roebuck scored twice as Sale ended a run of two draws in their past two meetings with London Irish with victory on Friday

Gallagher Premiership Sale (15) 37 Tries: D du Preez, Carpenter, Roebuck 2, Ashman Cons: R du Preez 3 Pens: R du Preez 2 London Irish (7) 14 Tries: Hassell-Collins, Janse van Rensburg Cons: Jackson 2

Sale Sharks moved to the top of the Premiership table courtesy of their bonus-point win over London Irish.

Dan du Preez went over to get Sale going with Joe Carpenter adding to Rob du Preez's kicking for the hosts.

Ollie Hassell-Collins cut the deficit just before the break with Tom Roebuck and Benhard Janse van Rensburg exchanging tries in the second half.

Roebuck touched down again for Sale's bonus point with Ewan Ashman crossing for another try for the hosts late on.

The result means Sale leapfrog Saracens into top spot, albeit having played a game more, with London Irish losing for the third time from their four games so far this season.

Dan du Preez and Jean-Luc du Preez both started alongside Rob du Preez having committed themselves to the club earlier this week until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The hosts made five changes to their side, with England's Raffi Quirke returning alongside Sam Hill, who made his first start of the season, and they took just 12 minutes to get off the mark when Dan du Preez went over following a rolling maul.

Carpenter continued their good work early on, with Rob du Preez slicing his kick as he went to add the extras, with Hassell-Collins getting Irish on the board not long after.

Janse van Rensburg got the Exiles back into the game after Roebuck went over when he touched down after the ball spilled out from a maul.

But the hosts were not done and Roebuck crashed over from short-range to add the bonus point as Sale seized control, with Ashman's late try only diminished by Tom Curtis failing to convert.

Sale: Carpenter, Roebuck, S James, Hill, O'Flaherty, R du Preez, Quirke; Rodd, Ashman, Schonert, JL du Preez, Hill, T Curry, B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Van der Merwe, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Ross, Warr, Curtis, Reed.

London Irish: Stokes, Loader, Joseph, Janse van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins, Jackson, White; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Ratuniyarawa, Simmons, Donnell, Gonzalez, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Miller, Fischetti, Parker, Caulfield, Cunningham-South, Englefield, Luna, Trotter.

Referee: Karl Dickson.