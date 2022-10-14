Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Williams has played 58 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Zebre Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 19:15 BST and later on demand

Wales centre Scott Williams will make his first start of the season in the United Rugby Championship bottom-of-the-table match against Zebre.

Williams has recovered from a knee injury and is in a side at Parc y Scarlets with seven personnel changes from last weekend's defeat by Cardiff.

Kieran Hardy, Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Harri O'Connor, Jac Price and Josh Macleod also start.

It will be Wales hooker Owens' first Scarlets start for a year.

Zebre bring in Argentine fly-half Geronimo Prisciantelli for his debut while prop Alessio Sanavia could also feature for the Italian side for the first time if he comes off the bench in Llanelli.

Since recovering from a back injury, Owens started for Carmarthen Quins and made two replacement appearances for Scarlets against Benetton and Cardiff.

Lock Sam Lousi switches to flanker with Vaea Fifita and Blade Thomson missing.

Fifita is suspended for up to four weeks after being sent off against Cardiff, while Thomson is going through concussion protocols.

The pair join the unavailability list that includes Corey Baldwin, Johnny Williams, Ioan Nicholas, Tomas Lezana, Tom Rogers, Aaron Shingler, Dan Davis, Phil Price, Lewis Rawlins, Joe Roberts, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Callum Williams, Samson Lee and Griff Evans.

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell is named among the replacements.

Winless Scarlets are 15th in the table with one draw and three defeats so far this season with only Zebre below them after four rounds of matches.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies (capt), Scott Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Harri O'Connor Jac Price, Tom Price, Sam Lousi, Josh Macleod, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Steff Thomas, Javan Sebastian, Morgan Jones, Shaun Evans, Dane Blacker, Rhys Patchell, Steff Evans.

Zebre: Richard Kriel; Pierre Bruno, Franco Smith Jr, Tommaso Boni, Lorenzo Pani; Geronimo Prisciantelli, Chris Cook; Luca Rizzoli, Marco Manfredi, Matteo Nocera, David Sisi (capt), Leonard Krumov, Iacopo Bianchi, MJ Pelser, Davide Ruggeri.

Replacements: Jacques Du Toit, Alessio Sanavia, Muhamed Hasa, Andrea Zambonin, Guido Volpi, Nicolò Casilio, Joey Caputo, Latu Latunipulu.

Referee: Morne Ferreira (SARU)

Assistant referees: Ian Davies & Tom Spurrier (WRU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)