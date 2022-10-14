Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams has played in two United Rugby Championship games for Cardiff this season, scoring one try at Glasgow

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Dragons Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Cymru Fyw and the BBC Sport website. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 19:15 BST and later on demand

Wales wing Josh Adams has recovered from a groin injury to return for Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship game against Dragons.

Adams missed the last two games but returns for the derby date.

Will Rowlands is back to captain Dragons in a side showing eight changes from the team that lost to Benetton.

Aki Seiuli, Bradley Roberts, Lloyd Fairbrother, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty, Rhodri Williams and Sio Tomkinson start.

Harrison Keddie and Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou are named as replacements.

Cardiff changes

Adams joins Rhys Priestland and Jason Harries in the back three, while there is a recall for Max Llewellyn in the centre for Rey Lee-Lo who is going through concussion protocols.

With Lopeti Timani ruled out, captain Josh Turnbull moves to the second row with flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes starting.

Cardiff are bolstered by the return of international trio Dillon Lewis, Matthew Screech and James Botham, while wing Aled Summerhill is also named on the bench.

Ben Thomas, Josh Navidi, Owen Lane, Liam Williams, Matthew Morgan, Jacob Beetham and Liam Belcher are also unavailable through injury.

Cardiff: Rhys Priestland; Jason Harries, Max Llewellyn, Uilisi Halaholo, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Josh Turnbull (capt.), Seb Davies, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Matthew Screech, James Botham, Lloyd Williams, Mason Grady, Aled Summerhill.

Dragons: Angus O'Brien; Rio Dyer, Sio Tomkinson, Jack Dixon, Jarred Rosser; JJ Hanrahan, Rhodri Williams; Aki Seiuli, Bradley Roberts, Lloyd Fairbrother, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands (captain), Sean Lonsdale, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Chris Coleman, Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie, Gonzalo Bertranou, Steff Hughes, Jordan Williams.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones & Rhys Jones (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)