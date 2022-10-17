Close menu

Wasps: Premiership club follow Worcester Warriors into administration

Premiership founder members Wasps have won the title six times - and were European Champions in 2004 and 2007
Wasps have made 167 players and staff redundant after becoming the Premiership's second club to go into administration inside 21 days.

The Coventry-based club were suspended by the Premiership last week.

It is now been confirmed that they have suffered the same fate as Midlands rivals Worcester and will be relegated.

But Arena Coventry Limited, which operates the Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena, may still avoid going into administration.

While Wasps Holdings Limited are the firm to have actually entered administration, ACL, also part of Wasps, have filed a new notice of intention to appoint administrators with the High Court in London.

That would allow ACL, who hold the Coventry City Council lease to operate the stadium, a fortnight's grace, which will give time to find further funding.

The city council could now step in to keep the CBS Arena operational, so that stadium tenants Coventry City's Championship home matches can still be played, along with other events.

Meetings were set up for 14:00 BST on Monday to inform players and staff at both the CBS Arena and Wasps' training ground at Henley-in-Arden.

The Coventry Building Society Arena has been home to Wasps since December 2014
Wasps Holdings Limited in administration

Wasps Holdings Ltd is the holding company for Wasps Men, Wasps Ladies, Wasps Netball, the associated coaching and support teams, and the respective academies and pathways.

Andrew Sheridan and Raj Mittal, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP, confirmed in a statement that Wasps Holdings Limited has ceased trading with immediate effect - and that they had been appointed as joint administrators.

"Regrettably, upon appointment the joint administrators were required to make 167 employees redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff," said the statement.

"A small number of employees have been retained to support with the orderly wind down of the company and the operation of the CBS Arena, which is unaffected by this administration and continues to trade as normal."

Joint administrator Sheridan said: "This is a dark day for English rugby.

"We know this will be devastating news for every Wasps player and member of staff, past players, sponsors, and their thousands of supporters throughout the world, and anyone who has ever been involved with this great club.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting those who have lost their jobs this morning. This will be an incredibly challenging time for every individual, and we will be assisting them in making claims to the redundancy payments service.

"The board and many others across the club have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to try and find a solution that would allow the club to move forward, and it is with great regret that there has been insufficient time to allow this to happen.

"However, we remain in ongoing discussions with interested parties and are confident that a deal will be secured that will allow Wasps to continue."

Wasps players were told the news at their Henley-in-Arden training ground on Monday afternoon
The Wasps' life - how did it come to this?

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by gzw, today at 15:45

    Brilliant news, couldn’t happen to a nicer sport.

    • Reply posted by val Lloyd Brookes, today at 15:48

      val Lloyd Brookes replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul Gilbert, today at 15:45

    Will anyone realise that trying to buy success to boost crowds is the short term hope. Boosting the crowds to get the money to reinvest is the long term road to success.

  • Comment posted by Court road, today at 15:44

    Maybe a move to Milton Keynes and renamed MK Wasps?

  • Comment posted by Ted, today at 15:43

    Wonder which other clubs are in trouble. I’d like the clubs to explain their cash flow more clearly; Is too much going into players pockets? Is buying huge football grounds (or over-developing old grounds) and then not being able to fill them the problem. Is the TV and gate revenue just not enough these days?

  • Comment posted by Peterw, today at 15:42

    Another one bites the dust - go to the bottom please!

  • Comment posted by BigGitch, today at 15:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by yawnfest, today at 15:41

    The remaining prem teams have now lost 2 home game’s revenue.

    Does a reduction in wages to save money lead to reduced quality of player then poorer matches then lower gates? The opposite hasn’t worked

  • Comment posted by Trevor Francis Tracksuits, today at 15:40

    Can't their B team fulfill the fixtures?

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 15:40

    who's next?

    • Reply posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 15:42

      Scorpionwinger replied:
      Gloucester apparently

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:40

    I feel more sorry for support staff etc as players will likely sign for other clubs, maybe on a much reduced wage but they should find somewhere.

  • Comment posted by Ianto, today at 15:38

    As has been shown time and time again.....there is nothing quite so easy to spend, as somone else's money.

  • Comment posted by john_cogger, today at 15:37

    Too many players, too few supporters, too much money on average players, too much reliance on being a millionaires play thing.

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 15:37

    Unless you want a centrally funded franchise system with a few teams continually playing each other (I don’t), the sport needs to go back to paying players women footballer salaries or revert to semi professional and the reincarnation of the great clubs of years long since gone including in the Valleys and Borders. Rugby would be more fun to watch too than 120kg lumps on auto play

    • Reply posted by BigGitch, today at 15:45

      BigGitch replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Roadkill, today at 15:36

    How many more wake-up calls does sport need? Last season we had Derby County nearly going under, many Championship clubs massively in debt and the Premier League spending money like it has gone out of fashion, to be bottom of the table like Notts Forest. The money is in rugby, cricket and football, but it is where it is going, on contracts, agents and transfers generally.

  • Comment posted by WEFalumni, today at 15:35

    a result of the football obsession - next all other women's sports are decimated by the obsession with equality through football.

    • Reply posted by tom raffell, today at 15:47

      tom raffell replied:
      It's not a football obsession, football is the world's most popular sport because people actually support it with time and money.

  • Comment posted by IAmANumber, today at 15:34

    Wages too high. Too many staff. Crowds not big enough.

  • Comment posted by Seven bells, today at 15:33

    The End of an Error. A financial horror show leaving casualties all over the place. Why this talk of them going in the Championship, they should start at the very bottom of the pyramid like other basket cases have done in the past.

    • Reply posted by fRANK mCdEVITT, today at 15:39

      fRANK mCdEVITT replied:
      For Richmond in the 1990's they were dropped 9 leagues...for a broadly similar set of "financial irregularities" Saracens were dropped just one league..Answers on a postcard please...Back to topic a sad sad day for rugby

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 15:31

    Demand all clubs open their books now to the RFU as an absolute minimum. As has been commented in recent days there also needs to be a completely holistic look at how we brand market and fund the game. Desperately sad to lose both these clubs so close together

  • Comment posted by David, today at 15:30

    We, as a sport, need to take a long hard look at ourselves, our organisation, our management and how we can make the sport we love survive and prosper. Having two great sides like Worcester and Wasps go out of business is something we cannot allow to happen ever again. These failures not only affect the Club employees but the communities they live in.

  • Comment posted by Trollhunter, today at 15:30

    This is a desperate time for the premiership. A plan is required. I stopped going to kingsholm years ago, the price went up to £160 for a family of 4 with adult age children for what was classed as a 'regular' match. To watch tigers play.. £60 a ticket!! I'll be heading to watch cinderford or Hartpury play instead.

    • Reply posted by Rugby, today at 15:42

      Rugby replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

