Mark Atkinson had to be helped from the field after being injured on Saturday

Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 32-year-old, who won one cap for England last year, was hurt six minutes from the end of Gloucester's Premiership win over Bath on Saturday.

He had started all three of Gloucester's games this season.

"We're hugely disappointed to lose someone of Mark's quality for the remainder of the season," said chief operating officer Alex Brown.

"He's a key part of our squad and will remain an important voice for us behind the scenes.

"We know that he'll be working extremely diligently with our medical team during this period off the pitch to recover as quickly as he can."