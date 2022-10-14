Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England captain Sarah Hunter will become the side's joint most-capped player when she earns her 137th cap on Saturday

Rugby World Cup: France v England Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 08:00 BST Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text commentary

England face one of the toughest World Cup pool games there is against France on Saturday, but the record-breaking side is so relaxed that a different crunch match has been occupying their thoughts.

The Red Roses stopped on their way from Auckland to Whangarei for a players v staff cricket match.

The players won, but head coach Simon Middleton disputes some of the umpiring calls.

As he chuckles alongside captain Sarah Hunter while recalling the match, the pressure that comes with being heavy favourites to win the World Cup seems far from both their shoulders.

On Saturday, it will be a different story.

'One of the biggest pool games'

England have won their past 10 Test matches against France, but victory has rarely been comfortable.

On average, fewer than nine points have separated the two sides in their past five meetings. Both teams are touted as possible World Cup winners, along with hosts New Zealand.

It is no wonder that Hunter describes Saturday as "probably one of the toughest, biggest pool games I've played in", acknowledging that the end of their winning streak against France "could come at any time".

"Having England-France in the opening rounds of a tournament is pretty unheard of," she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Middleton is wary too after France brought in new head coach Thomas Darracq at the end of May.

"We're starting from scratch because we haven't beaten that coaching team," Middleton said. "They have certainly got a few differences to that game that we've got to be aware of.

"Whether it's one win or 10 losses [in a row] doesn't make a difference. It's a World Cup pool game - it's a huge game."

The coaching changes came not long after England beat France to claim a fourth successive Women's Six Nations title. After 10 losses in a row, it was time to roll the dice.

But former France number eight Lenaig Corson says the changes have left the team looking "really messy".

"It's weird to change the coaching structure very close to the Rugby World Cup," she added.

"It doesn't help the team. You need consistency."

Semi-final warm-up

Former England captain Katy Daley-Mclean says "France are the most inconsistent side England face".

Two teams from each pool - as well as the two best third-placed teams - will advance to the quarter-finals.

That means the result of the match is unlikely to affect whether either team gets out of a group that also features World Cup debutants Fiji and South Africa - who are ranked 11th in the world.

England are top of the pool after an 84-19 win against Fiji, while France are second after beating South Africa 40-5.

The two sides are currently on course to meet again in the semi-finals should they make it that far.

The pool-stage victor would surely go into that match with the mental edge and whoever wins on Saturday should set themselves up a more favourable quarter-final opponent.

Middleton sees things differently and went as far as to suggest it would be better for his team to lose.

"It's not terminal for either side, whichever way it goes," Middleton said.

"Ironically it probably won't even affect who you play further down the line. There's a very good chance we'll meet again.

"You probably learn more from defeat."

How might France stop England?

Whichever way the result goes, Saturday will be an exhibition of some of the best players in the game.

Middleton shouted out France lock Madoussou Fall and number eight Romane Menager in his pre-match news conference.

Menager will do her best to break through England's line, while Fall's stellar defence will make it hard for the Red Roses to repay the favour.

England are seeking a record-extending 27th Test win in a row. Of their past 60 Tests, they have only lost four - three to New Zealand and one to France.

That dominant run has been built on both collective endeavour and individual brilliance.

England's maul has become an almost unstoppable try-scoring weapon and France must target that if they are to have a chance at victory.

As if a World Cup pool match against their cross-channel opponents were not enough, the return of talismanic flanker Marlie Packer from injury should add extra fuel to England's fire.

"She's been revved up just waiting to be unleashed," was the ominous warning from captain Hunter, who will become England's joint most-capped player on Saturday.

"She wears her heart on her sleeve and plays like every minute is as important as the last. When you go into battle against the French, you want a Marlie Packer alongside you."

Kicking off at 08:00 BST, the match begins just in time for breakfast in the UK. England may be doing their best to stay relaxed in the build-up, but it should be the tastiest offering yet from this Rugby World Cup.