Sarah Hunter (right) played rugby league as a child before switching to union

Rugby World Cup: France v England Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 08:00 BST Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text commentary

Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter will become the joint most-capped England player when she starts against France in Saturday's World Cup match.

Number eight Hunter, 37, made her England debut in 2007 and will join former prop Rocky Clark on 137 caps.

In the only change to the side that claimed a record opening win against Fiji, flanker Marlie Packer returns.

Packer missed that game with a foot injury and replaces 20-year-old Sadia Kabeya, who is out of the matchday 23.

Kabeya was player of the match against Fiji and, according to England head coach Simon Middleton "tweaked her knee" in the game but would have been fit enough to play France.

Hooker Lark Davies continues to be unavailable with an ankle injury but is expected to return in the final pool match against South Africa.

"Marlie just has this aura about her that brings this confrontation and energy," Hunter said.

"It's something that lifts the team against France."

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Rowland, MacDonald; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, O'Donnell, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Dow.

Breach again left out of 'consistent side'

The Red Roses are favourites to win the World Cup and started in dominant style, scoring the most tries and points by England in one match at the tournament in their 84-19 win against Fiji.

Head coach Simon Middleton says he always wanted to "field a consistent side" in the opening two games.

Most notable is the continuation of wings Claudia MacDonald and Lydia Thompson in an extremely competitive back three.

Abby Dow will continue her rapid return from a broken leg off the bench, but try-scoring sensation Jess Breach is again left out.

"The wider squad are all aware of the situation and what they need to do to earn their place," Middleton added.

'Huge challenge' expected from France

England's second group match in Whangarei will be much more challenging than their first at Eden Park - and will likely decide who will qualify top of Pool C for the quarter-finals.

The Red Roses have won a record 26 Tests in a row, but France have tested them several times during that three-year run.

England's average winning margin has been fewer than eight points in the teams' eight matches since November 2019.

But they have won 10 in a row against Les Bleues, most recently claiming a fourth successive Women's Six Nations title with victory in April.

"France always present a huge challenge and this time it will be no different," Middleton said.