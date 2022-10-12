Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Curtis Rona scored 16 tries for London Irish

Australia international Curtis Rona is to leave London Irish with immediate effect to pursue a playing opportunity in Japan.

Rona, who played at wing and centre, joined the Premiership club before the 2019-20 season from Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs.

The 30-year-old made 77 appearances for the Exiles, scoring 16 tries.

"We are disappointed to see Curtis go," London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney said.

"We wish him and his family well on their next adventure and thank him for his efforts in the London Irish shirt."

Rona started three matches for London Irish this season and last played for the team in their defeat by Bristol on 24 September.

"Thank you to the supporters and everyone at London Irish for making me feel so welcome at the club from the first day that I arrived," Rona said.

"I want to thank the players, staff and coaches for everything that they have done for me, and I wish London Irish nothing but the best for the future."