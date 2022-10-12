Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps are ninth in the Premiership table, having won just one of their four games this season

Financially troubled Wasps have announced the club is "likely" to go into administration "within days".

The Coventry-based Premiership club have filed notice on two occasions to get insolvency experts in to help with their debts, which run to tens of millions of pounds.

In a statement, Wasps Holdings Limited said the decision was "extremely difficult to make".

"We strongly believe it is the right course of action," the statement added.

Wasps will not fulfil this Saturday's Premiership game at Exeter following the news, saying they "recognise that this will not only impact on our players, staff and supporters, but also Exeter Chiefs and the wider rugby community".

Wasps had been hopeful of securing new funding to help with £35m debt owed to bond holders following their relocation from London in 2014, and HM Revenues and Customs pursuing them for unpaid taxes.

Despite saying talks with interested parties are "ongoing", the club have been forced to take action.

"Since filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators on 21 September, we have been working tirelessly to secure the long-term future for Wasps Holdings Limited, and all of the organisations and clubs that sit within the Group," the statement continued.

"Negotiations to secure deals that will allow the men's and women's rugby teams, netball team and the arena and associated business to move forward are ongoing.

"However, it has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter."

