Wasps: Premiership club 'likely' to go into administration 'within days'

General view of Wasps' home ground
Wasps are ninth in the Premiership table, having won just one of their four games this season

Financially troubled Wasps have announced the club is "likely" to go into administration "within days".

The Coventry-based Premiership club have filed notice on two occasions to get insolvency experts in to help with their debts, which run to tens of millions of pounds.

In a statement, Wasps Holdings Limited said the decision was "extremely difficult to make".

"We strongly believe it is the right course of action," the statement added.

Wasps will not fulfil this Saturday's Premiership game at Exeter following the news, saying they "recognise that this will not only impact on our players, staff and supporters, but also Exeter Chiefs and the wider rugby community".

Wasps had been hopeful of securing new funding to help with £35m debt owed to bond holders following their relocation from London in 2014, and HM Revenues and Customs pursuing them for unpaid taxes.

Despite saying talks with interested parties are "ongoing", the club have been forced to take action.

"Since filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators on 21 September, we have been working tirelessly to secure the long-term future for Wasps Holdings Limited, and all of the organisations and clubs that sit within the Group," the statement continued.

"Negotiations to secure deals that will allow the men's and women's rugby teams, netball team and the arena and associated business to move forward are ongoing.

"However, it has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 14:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Al Bagu Brath, today at 14:35

    Lol, the RFU must have blown all their money subsidising the lost making red roses and now can’t afford to bail out the Premiership clubs. Poor financial decision making all round from the richest union on Earth.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:37

      SD replied:
      Clueless as ever. Wasps nothing to do with RFU, not funded by them.

  • Comment posted by nigelg, today at 14:35

    We are probably going to have to go back to the old club system as financially this model is destined to fail.its such a shame for these two clubs but when you see clubs like saracens are able to spend so much more on salaries then it is no surprise others try it but fail.problem is rugby still has more than a whiff of old school tie which alienates so many people.

  • Comment posted by rob wag, today at 14:34

    Big fan of Wasps when they were in Wycombe but couldn't follow them 'up north'. You cant just plonk a club in the middle of nowhere and expect fans to follow. Feel really sad that it has come to this for both Worcester and Wasps. The football 'sugar daddy' model doesn't seem to be working...unless of course Mike Ashley hones into view looking for a new train set.

  • Comment posted by Al Bagu Brath, today at 14:32

    Worcester was the first domino to fall and now it looks like the others are following. It just goes to show that the whole English Premiership was built on sand and ergo was bound to collapse eventually.

    • Reply posted by Funkelstun, today at 14:35

      Funkelstun replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mr Goon, today at 14:31

    Sad day for the players, staff, supporters, bond holders and other creditors. Whatever happens, I hope Wasps are treated in the same way as Worcester and not given any kind of preferential treatment, as Lawrence Dallaglio suggested, purely because of their previous success.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:30

    Terrible news but not unexpected, feel sorry for players but they will likely find other clubs to go to. It's support staff etc who will suffer more.
    Let's hope after Wasps and Worcester there's no more clubs struggling like this.

  • Comment posted by 007 Adam, today at 14:28

    I’m not sure moving to the doorstep of two of the biggest teams was ever going to work. Tigers hoover up huge support in this area. With Irish going back to London, looks like there’s a gap in the Thames Valley area again (Reading to Oxford ). This is not captain hindsight- I said this at the time.

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 14:27

    Sympathy to players and fans - and Worcester too. Having an unwritten rule you need a sugar daddy to underwrite huge losses is not a sustainable business model.
    This is a sports governance issue - RFU should be accountable…

  • Comment posted by Ronster, today at 14:27

    And now we wait to see if Dallaglio gets his wish that Worcester and Wasps should be treated differently because 'Wasps have contributed more to the Premiership and England.' Hopefully, that won't be the case...

  • Comment posted by CommissionerGordon, today at 14:25

    Long overdue news! There has not any chance of this club surviving.

    They did their best to disrupt CCFC but fortunately nobody was duped by them!!!

  • Comment posted by Brummiedude, today at 14:23

    Sad, but i think we will see more of this soon and not just in Rugby Union. Covid deprived sport of two years of income. Yes there were loans from govt, but that has justed added to the problem.

    Can see quite a few more sports clubs going to the wall soon

  • Comment posted by Andrew Wilson, today at 14:22

    Can anyone name a high profile sport that does not have a massive debt mountain among its clubs? The impact of owners ‘splashing the cash’ to get instant results.....we are now seeing the results of this misguided approach.
    If we lose major clubs in any sport, not just Rugby Union, there will be an impact trickling down to the grass roots game that will not be good for anyone.

  • Comment posted by james, today at 14:22

    It is a sign that clubs do not run as a proper business, wages excessive as in many sports, not just rugby. Can anybody name clubs that do make a profit or at least break even in any sport at all. Yes i am sorry to see any sporting club go under but they must tighten there belts and look at the output against inputs.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 14:21

    Rugby is in trouble if teams like Wasps, and obviously Worcester too, are in financial trouble, so something needs to be really looked at in close detail to prevent this happening.

  • Comment posted by Dan , today at 14:21

    I listened to the long show on 5Live about this and nobody wanted to say the obvious issue: the total £ spent on salaries is too high. Maybe 20-50% too high. The only solution is to lower the salary cap, OR have owners willing to fund the losses ongoing. If some of the 'stars' go to France or Asia for more money then so be it - young hungry players will take their place.

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 14:17

    Borrowing peoples money to dump on you’re London based fans and relocate and then getting involved with the dopy local council for a stadium in a city with no ties to the club… kinda hard to have sympathy.

  • Comment posted by markb, today at 14:15

    Too many sports clubs are not viable and they hide this by deliberately not paying VAT and national insurance, whilst taking money out of the club.

  • Comment posted by Richard B, today at 14:15

    Rugby Union is struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic financial losses. They will need to look at the salary cap again.
    Very sad for Wasps and Worcester supporters.

  • Comment posted by DC1874, today at 14:15

    Worcs and Wasps are only the start, this is a lag effect from the pandemic I'm - the football premiership got away with it because of the obscene amount paid for TV rights. More rugby clubs, cricket clubs and lower tier football clubs are destined to go the same way I'm afraid, especially with what's going on with energy prices and the economy now :-(

