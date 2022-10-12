Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez won the Premiership Rugby Cup with Sale alongside brother Rob during their first full season with the club

Sale Sharks twins Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez have both signed new deals to remain with the Premiership club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The pair, 27, signed for the club on a permanent basis in 2019 after arriving on a short-term loan.

Jean-Luc has also made 13 appearances for South Africa, with Daniel going on to make six.

"The lads had offers from Japan and from France but they want to be here," boss Alex Sanderson said.

"That demonstrates just how high our aspirations and ambitions are.

"Jean-Luc and Dan have had kids here, their families are happy here and they've really found a home. I know they're from South Africa but they're honorary Mancunians."

As well as their domestic success with Sale, during which they helped the club to a Premiership play-off place in 2021, the pair were also named in the Springboks side to face the British and Irish Lions that year.

"My brothers and I came over in 2019 wanting to win something, and we have struggled over the last few seasons by Sale's standards, however I feel there is a renewed energy in the club and I think this might just be the year where we surprise a lot of people," Jean-Luc said.

Dan added: "I'm so excited to be here for the next four years and I can't wait to see where we go as a team. I couldn't be happier with my decision. My family and I have made this home."