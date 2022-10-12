Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harry Randall was forced off shortly before half-time in his side's defeat against Exeter on Friday

Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall will miss England's autumn Tests after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old, who was hurt in the Premiership loss to Exeter, will miss up to four months after having surgery.

Randall, who has won six caps since his debut in July 2021, faces a race to be available for the start of the Six Nations at the beginning of February.

He played in four of England's Six Nations games this year, starting against Wales, Italy and Ireland.

"I feel for him," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said.

"But it's like anything, as I say to the boys, injury is an opportunity to improve other areas and come back fighting fit."