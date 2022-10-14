Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vaea Fifita has played 11 times for New Zealand

Scarlets forward Vaea Fifita has been handed an initial four-week ban following his red card in the 16-10 United Rugby Championship defeat against Cardiff.

Fifita was sent off for a reckless ruck clearout on Cardiff flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes.

The 30-year-old will miss games against Zebre, Connacht and Leinster.

The ban will be reduced by a week if Fifita completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

That would allow Fifita to play for Tonga against Samoa on 5 November.

Under new World Rugby eligibility regulations, Fifita is eligible for the country of his birth Tonga after not playing international rugby for New Zealand for three years.