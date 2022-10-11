Close menu

Premiership Rugby Cup: Northampton Saints 49-29 Harlequins

Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Tom Collins scores for Northampton
Tom Collins scored two tries in Northampton's Premiership Rugby Cup win over Harlequins
Premiership Rugby Cup
Northampton (42) 49
Tries: Sylvester, Scott-Young, Collins 2, Hendy, Lockett, James Cons: J. Grayson 4, Matavesi 3
Harlequins (19) 29
Tries: Cleaves, Oresanya 2, Edwards 2 Cons: Edwards 2

Northampton ran in seven tries to ease to victory over Harlequins and go top of Pool C in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Cassius Cleaves gave Quins an early lead but Saints then took charge.

Tom Collins scored twice and Kayde Sylvester, Angus Scott-Young, George Hendy and Tom Lockett also touched down as Saints led 42-19 at half-time.

Tom James added their seventh try, while Conor Oresanya and Will Edwards both scored twice for Quins to give the scoreline some respectability.

Northampton, who beat Saracens 58-34 in the competition last week, climb two points above London Irish, who have won both of the games so far, at the top of pool, albeit having played a game more.

Northampton: Hendy; Collins, Litchfield, E. Grayson, Ramm; J. Grayson, James; Heffernan, Gradwick-Light, Prowse, Nansen, Lockett, Sylvester, Scott-Young, Irvine.

Replacements: Bell, Mulhall, Painter, Atuanya, Patten, Garside, J. Matavesi, Kean.

Harlequins: Slevin; Cleaves, Bradley, Benson, Oresanya; Edwards, Stafford; Baxter, Riley, Litterick, Matthews, Green, Carr, Trenholm, Taulani.

Replacements: Jibulu, Osborne, Hobson, Wilkinson, J. Smith, Murray, Kolade, Chisholm.

Referee:

