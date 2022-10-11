Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Howe scored six Premiership tries for Worcester Warriors

Former Worcester players Tom Howe and Andrew Kitchener have signed for Saracens on short-term deals.

Worcester players and staff had their contracts terminated last Wednesday when part of the club was wound up.

Warriors were then suspended for the rest of the Premiership season and relegated to the Championship for next season.

Second row Kitchener and winger Howe have signed three-month contracts with Saracens.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Saracens and it truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity playing for one of the biggest clubs in world rugby," Howe, 27, told Saracens' website. external-link

"I'm thankful to the staff for signing me and can't wait to get stuck into training with the boys and play with some of the best players in the game.

"The Worcester situation was heartbreaking and the club will always have a place in my heart. This new chapter is one my family and I are so excited for and I can't wait to put the shirt on for the first time."

Sarries are currently top of the Premiership, securing bonus-point victories in all four matches so far, and face winless Bath at the StoneX Stadium on Saturday.

Kitchener, 26, said: "I'm gutted to have left Worcester having come through the academy and been a part of the club for so long.

"However I'm grateful for the opportunity Saracens have given me to be part of such a successful team and I am looking forward to getting started and meeting everyone."

The pair are the latest players to join other clubs following the Warriors' demise.

Duhan van der Merwe has returned to Edinburgh, Joe Batley has signed for Bristol Bears, Rory Sutherland has moved to Ulster, Fin Smith has joined Northampton Saints and Ollie Lawrence and Fergus Lee-Warner have moved to Bath.

Two other players - Valeriy Morozov and Ted Hill - also joined Bath on temporary deals with talks ongoing about their futures.