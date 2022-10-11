Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harrison, who shared the kicking duties with centre Emily Scarratt, landed two conversions in England's win over Fiji

France v England Date: Saturday 15 October Kick-off: 08:00 BST Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text commentary

England's sky-high expectations of themselves make them immune to any pressure from being white-hot World Cup favourites, says Zoe Harrison.

The Red Roses, who have won their past 26 Tests, are odds-on to lift the title in New Zealand.

"It doesn't matter what streak we are on, be it two, 40 or 12, I don't care," said Harrison, who plays at fly-half.

"The only pressure we have is from ourselves - we know we are a good bunch of girls and should be performing."

Harrison added: "I just want to win games. I want to win the game coming this weekend and win the tournament."

England's latest victory was Saturday's 84-19 thrashing of Fiji in their tournament opener.

Next Saturday, England play France, the team that has come closest to breaking their three-year winning run.

England's average winning margin has been fewer than eight points in the teams' eight matches since November 2019.

In the wake of England's Six Nations-sealing 24-12 win in Bayonne in April, France have shuffled their coaching staff, with Thomas Darracq, formerly in charge of France's women's under-20s, brought in as head coach and Annick Hayraud moved sideways.

Gaelle Mignot, a Grand Slam winner in her playing days, and David Ortiz also joined the set-up in May.

"We watched their win over South Africa, looking at what they may have with new coaches, seeing if there is anything different, but there are a lot of the same girls in there from the last time we played them," added Harrison.

"We play them so much, we have had so many big finals against them - autumn games, Six Nations games - so we know how they play.

"We want to do the best of what we can and don't want to get sucked into what they can do."