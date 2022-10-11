Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Lawrence's Bath debut against Gloucester saw him make more than 50 metres from 12 carries

Bath have signed England centre Ollie Lawrence on a "long-term deal" following the termination of his contract at Worcester.

Lawrence initially joined the club on a short-term loan and made his debut in their defeat by Gloucester.

The 23-year-old has been capped six times by England since his first appearance in 2020.

Fellow former Warriors forward Fergus Lee-Warner has also signed, for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Lawrence and Lee-Warner were among four Worcester players sent on loan to Bath last week, prior to part of the club being wound up in the High Court and suspended from all competitions.

Bath say talks are ongoing with Valeriy Morozov and Ted Hill, who also signed temporarily, regarding their long-term futures.

Lawrence made his Worcester debut in 2017 and helped the club win the Premiership Rugby Cup title last season.

"Ollie made a big impression on me straight away," Bath head of Rugby Johann van Graan said.

"On Saturday he gave us good gainline and provided good defensive pressure too. He has lovely footwork, an excellent hand-off and very good rugby IQ."

Australian Lee-Warner, who can play in the back row or as a lock, only joined Worcester this summer having previously played in Super Rugby for Western Force.

"He is a very versatile player and we're pleased to have him for the rest of the season," Van Graan added.