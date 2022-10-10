Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Caryl Thomas and her Wales team mates are given a warm welcome on arrival in Auckland

"Experienced is the word," jokes Caryl Thomas, Wales' most seasoned campaigner at the Rugby World Cup.

The 60-capped loose-head is playing in her fourth tournament and at 36 is showing no signs of slowing down.

"As long as I am feeling fit and still enjoying it, I will carry on," Thomas told BBC Sport.

She admits to supporting the younger players earning their stripes but adds, "My role has changed a bit, but first and foremost I am a player."

Thomas, who turned professional in the summer, came on as a replacement in Wales' last gasp win in their opening match.

Scotland clawed their way back to level the scores as the clock turned red, before scrum-half Keira Bevan cemented hero status with an 84th minute match-winning penalty.

Match winner Keira Bevan had 'no doubts' over match-winning kick against Scotland

"It was amazing and awesome by KB to finish it off, it is definitely in my top three moments" said Thomas.

"From a World Cup perspective you want to get the wins in, but in that first half we got the performance as well."

Thomas said it was amazing to have travelling fans in Whangarei, while her family were supporting back home on the farm in Dryslwyn, near Llandeilo.

"After milking the cows mam and dad watched the game. They sent me pictures of my nieces and nephews watching and cheering me on in their pyjamas."

Building for Black Ferns

Wales take on hosts New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday, and Thomas insists they are not daunted by the defending champions.

"It is a challenge we have to take face on, if we shy away from it then there is no point turning up.

"Australia put in a really dominant first 20-30 minutes... there are opportunities out there, we just have to nail them."

Thomas, well versed in the dark arts of the scrum, is particularly looking forward to taking them on up front.

"Absolutely, that is my game, the scrums and things like that, it is just about taking it to them."

Worcester worries

Like seven other players in Wales' squad, Thomas plays her club rugby for Worcester Warriors which has been put into administration by the Rugby Football Union.

The RFU said it was working to ensure the women's team can continue competing in the Premier 15s.

"It is a great club to be part of and it is a really tough situation to be in," said Thomas, who joined Worcester in 2020.

"Credit to the girls that are still at home, who are still training and fighting through, they are doing really well in the cup.

"The staff are fully committed and keeping us updated.

"We are in it together and we are all fighting to keep a team there. Fingers crossed things pull through."