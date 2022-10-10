Ryan Hutler's try was his first since his debut against Coventry in February 2021, having played just four times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and injuries

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side's comeback in their 34-19 win at Caldy shows they are 'maturing'.

They trailed 12-5 midway through the first half after a Brendan Owen score before Macauley Cook's try cut the deficit to 12-10 at the break.

Antonio Harris, Jordan Holgate, Ryan Hutler and Sam Grahamslaw scored in the second half to secure a fifth win as they stay unbeaten in the Championship.

"I think that's where as a team we're maturing," Biljon told BBC Jersey.

"I'm not saying we're there yet, but we're finding a way to stay composed, identify what we need to do next and then go and execute, and that's big for a team

"You can go into that dressing room and throw everything at it, or we can get the tactical and technical messages across, and then the players naturally need to respond to that, and that's where it was really positive."

The Championship has a rest week next week, with Jersey having won all five of their matches in the league's first block of games.

They sit second in the table, one point behind last season's champions Ealing, who have taken bonus points in all five of their matches.

"I'm just really pleased for the players because of the amount of effort going in," Biljon added.

"I'm pleased for the players' support team because they're really working hard, coaches, medical team, analysts, the S and C (strength and conditioning) guys, everyone is really moving in the right direction together and it's really pleasing.

"But we're not going to get carried away, this is a long, tough season, we're going to have lots of challenges."