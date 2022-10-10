Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Late tries by Alex Coles and Courtnall Skosan gave Saints victory at Wasps

Northampton Saints skipper Lewis Ludlam admitted they need to find "solutions" for their shortcomings, despite a dramatic 40-36 win at Wasps.

Saints looked to be heading for a fourth Premiership defeat when two tries in the last two minutes saw them edge home against 14-man opponents.

The win put them sixth in the table, just one point outside the top four.

"One of the things you can't coach is desire and we have that in abundance," Ludlam told BBC Radio Northampton.

"That's a big thumbs up but we know there are loads of things to work on if we're going to be genuine contenders in this Premiership.

"We've got to come in with solutions. We're fully aware there's heaps of things to do."

Ludlam acknowledged Saints had struggled, in particular, at the breakdown, with Jack Willis "fantastic over the ball" and a major threat for Wasps.

"When we want to play a wide, expansive game, that makes it hard for us to clear the breakdown quickly," said Ludlam.

"We didn't adapt well enough, we should have tightened our game up a little bit - but hats off to be able to grind out a win at the end."

Ludlam thanked the Saints players in action for last Tuesday's Premiership Rugby Cup win over Saracens for their part in helping prepare the matchday squad against Wasps.

"It's the sign of a good group that they can have a win but still want to come in, Saints first, and help prepare the boys for the weekend as well," he added.

"It's not just a 23-man effort, it's a 50-odd man squad and we're all pulling in the same direction at the moment."