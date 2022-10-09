Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

As the dust settles in Northland, Wales are already on the coach heading back to Auckland.

They travel south knowing victory over Scotland has given them a great chance of making the World Cup quarter-finals.

But had Scotland not conceded a penalty in the 84th minute and had Keira Bevan not kept her nerve, Ioan Cunningham's side could be looking at a very different picture.

Wales' World Cup may well have been over before it had even begun.

Instead they head into their Pool A matches against New Zealand and Australia knowing they could lose and still bag a place as one of two best third-place finishers.

Wales, like Scotland, went into Sunday's opener on the back of five Test defeats.

But unlike Scotland they had the pressure of professional contracts weighing heavy on their shoulders.

Wales are one of just four teams in the tournament that can be classed as fully professional, with all of their squad signing contracts at the start of the summer.

Experience was also on Wales' side.

Twelve of their squad players have previously played in a World Cup, with Sioned Harries, Elinor Snowsill and Caryl Thomas at their fourth tournament.

Hannah Jones carries the injured Alisha Butchers onto the field to celebrate at the final whistle

In comparison, all of Scotland's squad were making their tournament debuts, and early nerves were evident as Wales established a 10-point lead.

But as Scotland grew into the game, Wales' discipline let them down as they coughed up penalty after penalty.

Two second half yellow cards rolled out the red carpet for Megan Gaffney, the wing scoring twice on the overlap.

But Wales, as they showed in the Six Nations, never know when they are beaten, with Bevan proving the matchday hero.

The emotion was clear to see on the final whistle, none more so than from Siwan Lillicrap.

It has been a tough week for Wales' tournament captain after her grandfather, who she described as her "inspiration and best friend" passed away.

She shared an tearful embrace with her mother who had flown the 12,000 miles to be with her.

The biggest smile of the evening was on the face of Wales' match winner Bevan, who laughed when it was suggested she should be given the freedom of Swansea in recognition of her heroics.

The replacement scrum-half is no stranger to the kicking tee having previously stepped up in the Six Nations.

But she admits she could barely look as her 30m effort sailed through the posts to the elation of her team-mates.

"I was just delighted to get the win if I am honest, it was a massive relief," she said.

Wales have a well-earned day off on Monday, a chance to rest some sore bodies.

But they do have an anxious wait on the fitness of arguably their best player in Alisha Butchers.

The flanker scored Wales' opening try and could have put the game to bed with one of her dazzling line breaks, but she was chopped down just short of the line.

She limped off to the applause of the travelling fans and under the concerned eye of Wales' management.

Butchers is no stranger to the side-line - she missed the 2021 Six Nations after having ankle surgery.

Cunningham confirmed it was a "knee issue" while Georgia Evans also suffered "a stinger to the shoulder" with Cunningham hopeful both injuries will soon ease.

Evans was making her first start since breaking her arm in February and impressed at the breakdown with some key turnovers.

Should Butchers and Evans not recover in time for next weekend, Wales have able deputies in Lillicrap and Bethan Lewis.

Looking to the week ahead, Wales will run out at Waitakere Stadium to take on the defending champions New Zealand on Sunday.

The Black Ferns were rampant in their second half demolition of Fiji on Saturday, as they eye a sixth world title.

"It was all about getting the win," said Cunningham, "we're very chuffed with the win, and it gives us a foothold and something to go for now.

"Next week is a fresh challenge."

The challenge for Wales will be keeping their discipline when under pressure and taking opportunities when they arise.

And given it is the Black Ferns, those opportunities will be few and far between.

Wales can be encouraged by their set-piece, which, after a wobbly summer, has been restored to an effective base for attack.

Credit must also go to Wales fly-half Elinor Snowsill whose kicking game was outstanding, earning her the well-deserved accolade of player of the match.

Wales, of course, go into the New Zealand match as complete underdogs, but with a win already under their belts, they are underdogs with almost nothing to lose.