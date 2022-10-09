Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune produced a brilliant break to set up Emerging Ireland's third try

Toyota Cheetahs v Emerging Ireland Cheetahs (7) 14 Tries: Penalty 2 Cons: Penalty 2 Emerging Ireland (7) 21 Tries: Doak, Daly, Osbourne Cons: Crowley 3

Emerging Ireland finished their South African tour with a 100% record as they produced a superb defensive effort to earn a 21-14 win over the Cheetahs.

The Cheetahs, with former Ulster star Ruan Pienaar at scrum-half, failed to exploit a series of scoring chances.

Both their scores were penalty tries as other openings were squandered.

In contrast, the young Irish side were clinical as Nathan Doak's first-half try was followed by superb scores from Shane Daly and Jamie Osbourne.

At one stage late in the first half, the home side had a two-man advantage after the sin-binnings of Cian Prendergast and Jack McCarthy but the Irish defence held firm as the sides went in level at 7-7.

Irish flanker John Hodnett was also yellow carded in the second half but the visitors' defence stayed firm and disciplined as they withstood late pressure to hold on for the victory.

Emerging Ireland lock Tom Ahern produced a sensational lineout display with a series of crucial steals which helped cancel out the home side's scrum superiority.

The Cheetahs thought they had taken an early lead after Daniel Kasende's touchdown in the right corner but the score was ruled out for an earlier foot in touch on the other flank.

And after repelling the early Cheetahs pressure, Ireland were suddenly ahead on 20 minutes as young Ulster scrum-half Doak dived over following a rolling maul with Jack Crowley adding the conversion.

As the Cheetahs were soon back deep in Ireland's 22, Prendergast was yellow carded before the pressure eventually yielded the home side's first penalty try.

Ireland lock McCarthy then joined Prendergast in the bin but the visitors somehow held firm to go in level at the break at 7-7.

Daly's superb individual try as he broke through two tackles after starting just short of the 10-metre line restored Emerging Ireland's lead on 52 minutes before Robert Baloucoune's sensational break from his own half set up centre Osbourne's try five minutes later, with Doak delivering the final pass.

The Cheetahs produced constant pressure in the closing 20 minutes but all they had to show for that was their second penalty try five minutes from time.

Prior to the second penalty try, Cheetahs replacement Louis van der Westhuizen spilled the ball as he seemed certain to score and Irish replacement Ben Murphy also made a brilliant interception when van der Westhuizen seemed certain to find the unmarked Reinhardt Fortuin.