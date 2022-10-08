Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff centre Uilisi Halaholo breaks through the Scarlets defence

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young praised the character of his squad after the 16-10 United Rugby Championship win over Scarlets.

Young's side had a controversial build-up after allegations of indiscipline by players on a night out following last weekend's defeat by the Lions.

Cardiff responded with a battling win over their Welsh rivals.

"I'm pleased with the determination, spirit and togetherness, which gets regularly questioned," said Young.

"We could not have asked more from the boys who stood up against a physical Scarlets team with some outstanding defence.

"The important thing was the togetherness shown, which gets doubted week after week with this team."

Cardiff's preparations had been affected by allegations of players threatening staff and throwing eggs in a city pub during a social gathering at a city pub the day after a 31-18 defeat by Lions.

Young says the investigation being held by senior executive and board members was ongoing.

"The process is underway, we are in the middle of that and I am not part of that," said Young.

"I can't really say anymore on the subject."

When asked whether players were not being selected for disciplinary reasons, Young added: "We did not put the injury update out today for that reason so hopefully we can clear up all those situations next week."

Under pressure

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel played for Wales and the British and Irish Lions

Winless Scarlets have yet to win this season following three defeats and a draw in the opening four games, with only Zebre below Dwayne Peel's side in the United Rugby Championship table.

"We are in a bit of a hole, that's the truth of it," said Peel.

"There is only us who can fight out of that. We have to relish the fight in getting out of this situation. We don't want to be here but it is the reality.

"We have to be better. We looked clunky (against Cardiff), more than we have in previous games.

"There is a bit of nervous tension and it is down to me and the staff to alleviate that."

Scarlets host Zebre in the URC bottom-of-the-table battle next weekend while Cardiff entertain Dragons.