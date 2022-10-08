Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Portia Woodman has also played sevens rugby

Rugby World Cup: Australia v New Zealand Australia: (17) 17 Tries: Terita 2, Wong; Cons: McKenzie New Zealand: (12) 41 Tries: Ngan-Woo, Woodman 3, Tangen-Wainohu, Tui 2; Cons: Cocksedge, Holmes 2

Portia Woodman's hat-trick helped New Zealand fight back against Australia to begin their World Cup title defence with victory in front of a record crowd at Eden Park in Auckland.

Australia raced into a 17-0 lead but the Black Ferns reduced the deficit to five points by half-time.

Two second-half yellow cards for Australia proved crucial as New Zealand ran in five more tries to seal the win.

The 34,235 crowd was a record for a women's Rugby World Cup match.

The Wallaroos hit the Black Ferns hard in the early stages of Pool A's opening match and were rewarded with the first try through winger Bienne Terita.

The next score came from a New Zealand error as a loose pass ended up in the hands of Ivania Wong, who raced over from 60 metres to score. Terita added Australia's third shortly after to rattle the hosts.

Australia walked towards New Zealand's haka

However, New Zealand scored through Joanah Ngan-Woo and Woodman to cut Australia's lead to 17-12 at the break.

Australia were reduced to 13 players in the second half with Wong and captain Shannon Parry receiving yellow cards for a deliberate knock-on and a dangerous tackle respectively.

New Zealand went ahead for the first time in the 55th minute as Awhina Tangen-Wainohu scored and then Woodman and Ruby Tui both added two more tries apiece as the home side ran out clear winners.

Line ups

Australia: Piliae; Terita, Friedrichs, Williams, Wong; McKenzie, Batibasaga; Patu, Talakai, O'Gorman, Naiqama, Lafai, Chancellor, Parry (capt), Hamilton.

Replacements: Marsters, Robinson, Karpani, Leonard, Kemp, Morgan, Pomare, Cramer.

New Zealand: Holmes; Tui, Fluhler, Du Plessis, Woodman; Dehmant (capt), Cocksedge; Love, Connor, Rule, Ngan-Woo, Bremner, McMenamin, Hirini, Mikaele-Tu'u

Replacements: Ponsonby, Tangen-Wainohu, Taumata, Roos, Reynolds, Marino-Tauhinu, Tubic, Brunt.

Rita Ora performed before New Zealand's match against Australia