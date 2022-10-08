Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster proved too strong for Ospreys in a satisfying response to last week's defeat by Leinster

United Rugby Championship - Ulster v Ospreys Ulster (28) 47 Tries: Marshall 2, Andrew, Carter 2, McCloskey, Rea Cons: Cooney 6 Ospreys (10) 17 Tries: Morgan, Morris Cons: Walsh 2 Pens: Walsh

Ulster ran in seven tries as they bounced back from last week's loss to Leinster by overpowering Ospreys.

Luke Marshall bookended the first half with tries either side of John Andrew and Sam Carter scores.

Jac Morgan scored Ospreys' only first-half try as Ulster led 28-10 at the break.

Second-half tries by Stuart McCloskey, Carter and Marcus Rea capped a fine night for Ulster as they secured their third win from four games this season.

Morgan Morris scored a late consolation for the visitors, but while Ulster can approach the upcoming trip to South Africa with renewed confidence, Ospreys are left to reflect on a missed opportunity to back up last week's win over Glasgow Warriors.

Having fallen to interprovincial rivals Leinster last week, it was exactly the response Ulster wanted before they welcome back their Emerging Ireland contingent and integrate Rory Sutherland into the squad having announced the Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop's arrival on a short-term deal earlier on Saturday.

Prior to kick-off, a minute's silence was observed for the 10 people who were killed in a huge explosion at a petrol station in the Donegal village of Creeslough on Friday.

Much-changed Ulster make fast start

While Ulster head coach Dan McFarland opted to make nine changes from last week's defeat by Leinster, any fears that such a significant shake-up would affect the home side's early rhythm were quickly assuaged as they raced into a 14-0 lead.

First, Ulster were gifted an early opportunity when Jack Walsh's misjudged clearance under pressure from Cooney resulted in a five-metre line-out.

From there, the hosts took full advantage with Ian Madigan laying it on for Marshall to score the opening try of the evening.

And with Ospreys rattled, Ulster won a penalty and went to the corner, allowing Andrew to cross from the back of the maul before Cooney landed his second conversion to establish a healthy early advantage.

At that stage, it seemed feasible that Ospreys - who were without Wales internationals Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, George North, Tomas Francis, Gareth Anscombe, Justin Tipuric and Alex Cuthbert - would succumb to a vibrant-looking Ulster outfit.

Ulster number eight Duane Vermeulen made his first appearance of the season

However, with 10 minutes on the clock, Morgan Morris surged into the Ulster 22, and while Michael Lowry made a try-saving tackle, the visitors won a penalty which paved the way for Morgan's try to haul them back into the game.

Ulster hit back though and while a 21st-minute Nick Timoney try was disallowed after the TMO ruled that Ospreys had prevented him from grounding the ball, the home side struck for the third time just two minutes later through Carter, who applied the finishing touch after a Stuart McCloskey offload sent Timoney through.

Ospreys responded with a Walsh penalty, but Ulster managed to secure the bonus point before half-time when Marshall broke through for his second try to stretch the lead to 18 points.

Within two minutes of the restart, the lead became 23 when McCloskey dotted down, seizing the chance which was fashioned by Lowry's fast hands.

McCloskey's score took the sting out of the game, but Ulster still added further tries from Carter and replacement Rea, and while Morris ensured Ospreys had the last say, it failed to dampen the home side's celebrations as they got back on track before travelling to South Africa.

Ulster: Lowry; Gilroy, Marshall, McCloskey, Lyttle; Madigan, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Andrew, Moore, O'Connor (capt), Carter, Timoney, Murphy, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Moore, O'Toole, Marcus Rea, Burns, Warwick, Bradshaw-Ryan, Shanahan, Sexton.

Ospreys: Nagy; Morgan, Watkin, Collins, Giles; Walsh, Morgan-Williams; Thomas, Lake, Botha, Davies, Sutton, Griffiths (capt), Morgan, Morris.

Replacements: Baldwin, Smith, Henry, Regan, Deaves, Webb, Evans, Hawkins.