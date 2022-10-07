Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vermeulen has not played since Ulster's 2021-22 season was ended by the Stormers in last year's URC semi-finals

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Ospreys Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 8 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and iPlayer

World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen will make his first Ulster appearance of the season when the province host Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

The Springbok comes in at number eight as one of nine changes from the side that lost to Leinster last weekend.

Ian Madigan is also set for his season debut having been named at fly-half.

Ospreys are missing internationals Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, George North, Tomas Francis, Gareth Anscombe, Justin Tipuric and Alex Cuthbert.

Jones, Beard, North and Francis have started the first three Ospreys matches of the season and have their games managed ahead of Wales' autumn internationals in November.

Anscombe and Tipuric are missing through rib injuries, while Cuthbert has not featured this season.

Wales prop Gareth Thomas will make his 100th Ospreys appearance and play his first game of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Dan Lydiate switches from flanker to number eight to captain the side, while former England fly-half Stephen Myler returns from injury for his first start of the season.

Lock Huw Sutton will make his first Ospreys start.

Ulster skipper Alan O'Connor and back row Nick Timoney are the only forwards to retain their places from last week, with head coach Dan McFarland opting for an all-changed front row.

Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle both make their first starts of the season on the wings with Michael Lowry again starting at full-back.

Ulster: Lowry; Gilroy, Marshall, McCloskey, Lyttle; Madigan, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Andrew, Moore, O'Connor (capt), Carter, Timoney, Murphy, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Moore, O'Toole, Marcus Rea, Burns, Warwick, Bradshaw-Ryan, Shanahan, Sexton.

Ospreys: Nagy; Morgan, Watkin, Collins, Giles; Myler, Morgan-Williams; Thomas, Lake, Botha, Davies, Sutton, Griffiths, Morgan, Lydiate (capt).

Replacements: Baldwin, Smith, Henry, Regan, Morris, Webb, Walsh, Hawkins.

'You know what to expect at Kingspan'

Ospreys Head Coach Toby Booth: "You know what to expect at Kingspan and you know exactly what you need to be when you go there. They are a very hostile crowd in a good way and very supportive for their team.

We've talked about creating our own energy and our own vibe to go there and like certain places if you don't turn up with the right attitude and the right mental constitution you end up losing before you've even got off the bus. That's the first challenge.

"The second challenge is we want to impose ourselves and carry on the performance momentum we've shown so far this season. We've got a lot to be positive about and we're respectful about what we're walking in to."