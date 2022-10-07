Rugby World Cup: Schedule and BBC coverage
|Host: New Zealand Dates: 8 October-12 November
|Coverage: Listen to home nations matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; follow live text commentaries of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.
The Rugby World Cup begins in New Zealand on Saturday.
England, Scotland and Wales are all involved and there will be live commentary of their matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.
The BBC Sport website and app will have live text commentaries of home nations matches, with columns from England prop Shaunagh Brown and Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap.
There are three pools, with the top two teams from each pool and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.
Here are all the fixtures and how you can follow them on the BBC. Please note that radio schedules are subject to change.
Saturday, 8 October
02:15 BST: South Africa v France - Eden Park, Auckland
04:45 BST: Fiji v England - Eden Park, Auckland. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
07:15 BST: Australia v New Zealand - Eden Park, Auckland
Sunday, 9 October
00:45 BST: USA v Italy - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei
03:15 BST: Japan v Canada - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei
05:45 BST: Wales v Scotland - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Saturday, 15 October
03:00 BST: Scotland v Australia - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
05:30 BST: USA v Japan - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei
08:00 BST: France v England - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Sunday, 16 October
00:45 BST: Italy v Canada - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland
03:15 BST: Wales v New Zealand - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
05:45 BST: Fiji v South Africa - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland
Saturday, 22 October
02:15 BST: Australia v Wales - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
04:45 BST: New Zealand v Scotland - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
07:15 BST: France v Fiji - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei
Sunday, 23 October
00:45 BST: Japan v Italy - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland
03:15 BST: Canda v USA - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland
05:45 BST: England v South Africa - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Saturday, 29 October
04:30 BST: Quarter-final one - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei
07:30 BST: Quarter-final two - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei
Home nations quarter-finals will be on BBC Radio 5 Live, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Sunday, 30 October
01:30 BST: Quarter-final three - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland
03:30 GMT: Quarter-final four - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland
Home nations quarter-finals will be on BBC Radio 5 Live, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Saturday, 5 November
03:30 GMT: Semi-final one - Eden Park, Auckland
06:30 GMT: Semi-final two - Eden Park, Auckland
Home nations semi-finals will be on BBC Radio 5 Live, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Saturday, 12 November
03:30 GMT: Bronze final - Eden Park, Auckland
06:30 GMT: Final - Eden Park, Auckland. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.