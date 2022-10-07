Close menu

Rugby World Cup: Why England are favourites to win

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments75

England lift the Six Nations trophy
England won a fourth successive Women's Six Nations title in 2022
Rugby World Cup: Fiji v England
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 8 October Kick-off: 04:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's stats over the last three years speak for themselves.

They begin their World Cup campaign against Fiji on Saturday having claimed a fourth consecutive Women's Six Nations title in 2022.

Currently on a record streak of 25 Test wins in a row, England have not lost since July 2019 and have been top of the world rankings since November 2020.

In 2022, the Red Roses have scored an average of nine tries per game across seven Tests.

In their five Six Nations matches, they conceded four tries and scored 45 - only 10 less than the other five teams combined.

An impressive run which could extend all the way to the World Cup final in New Zealand on 12 November, but what is behind it?

Professionalism and strength in depth

When Simon Middleton's side lost the 2017 World Cup final to New Zealand, the head coach vowed to improve England's strength in depth.

He has been helped by England becoming the first side to introduce widespread professional contracts for its XVs players in 2019 - with France, Wales and New Zealand the only other fully professional teams at the World Cup.

The Rugby Football Union has also invested in the domestic Premier 15s league, which enjoyed its most competitive season yet in 2021-22.

Now, the Red Roses have enough world-class players to produce two competitive starting XVs, making their bench a formidable weapon.

England boast the last two winners of the World Rugby Player of the Year award - Zoe Aldcroft and Emily Scarratt.

Centre Scarratt is one of three 2014 World Cup winners starting in Saturday's opener against Fiji alongside wing Lydia Thompson and captain Sarah Hunter.

But there is an abundance of young talent too, with 20-year-old flanker Sadia Kabeya and 24-year-old fly-half Zoe Harrison just two examples.

England's Leanne Infante celebrates and the words 'England have scored an average of nine tries per game in 2022'

The rolling maul

England have rapid wingers able to score from inside their own half, but their rolling maul has been their most reliable source of tries in recent years.

Aided by the arrival of forwards coach and former England lock Louis Deacon in August 2021, the side's line-outs have become increasingly fruitful.

The scrum has previously creaked against the physical might of France, but captain Hunter says that has been an area of improvement since the Six Nations, as well as the breakdown.

The only worry is whether England are too reliant on one tactic.

"If teams can stop that drive early doors, my concern for England is what they do next because nobody has done that," World Cup-winning captain Katy Daley-Mclean said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Do they have that plan B and can they use it if they need to?"

A unified and accountable squad

England seem to have things sorted off the field.

Middleton ensures his players have accountability for their performances with a strategy group formed that directly inputs into gameplans.

The head coach says there is "a massive amount of ownership", explaining that a group of 10 - three coaches and seven players - would work together to form a plan for the Fiji game.

Then there is the sanctity of what Hunter calls the "inner circle".

Everyone in New Zealand is calling England favourites to win, but the Red Roses refuse to acknowledge anything beyond the game in front of them.

Instead they seem to have been enjoying their time in Auckland so far, riding through the city on scooters and taking dips in waterfalls.

"We just feel one unit," scrum-half Leanne Infante said. "There's no hierarchy in the group. There's no staff v players. We're all coming together, having really good conversations but also having difficult conversations."

Having been dominant for so long, Daley-Mclean says England are "used to the favourites tag" meaning "the days of having to worry about pressure are gone".

What could stop them?

Middleton has already admitted anything less than winning the World Cup would be a failure, but it is possible.

England won the tournament in 1994 and 2014 and have been runners-up five times - four of which were losses to New Zealand in the final.

Since disappointing results against France and England in 2021, hosts New Zealand have brought in coaches from the men's game in Wayne Smith and Graham Henry and may be buoyed by home crowds set to break attendance records.

Middleton says New Zealand are "primed to be at their best going into this competition".

"Everything that's gone has taken so much pressure off them in terms of a home World Cup," he added.

"They are confident and rightly so. They have got fantastic players - a good mix of youth and experience.

"They have got a good coaching team who have been round the block and will unquestionably have a number of things up their sleeve."

France are England's other main rivals and, even though the Red Roses have won their last 10 matches against Les Bleues, Middleton is wary.

"When we take the field against France or New Zealand - if you have a bad day and they have a good day, you're going to get beat," he said.

"Momentum is an unbelievably powerful thing and if a team gets momentum, particularly in a big game, it's very easy for players to get nervous.

"We won't be taking anything for granted. If we make the final, which obviously is our goal, we'll need to be at our very best to win it."

Comments

Join the conversation

78 comments

  • Comment posted by Al Bagu Brath, today at 16:45

    Meaningless World Cup. With the Bank of England seemingly at their disposal, the RFU have essentially bought the title. This fact coupled with the low standard means I and many others will not be tuning in.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:50

      SD replied:
      Excellent news. Will you also not be commenting?

  • Comment posted by JB, today at 16:43

    Wishing the England Women's teams all the best in the Union and League World Cups starting in the next few weeks.

    While the Union women are favourites, the League team will be all on to beat New Zealand and in particular Australia. If you get a chance, the Jillaroos will be awesome to watch.

  • Comment posted by Tim Davies, today at 16:39

    England are a very good side on a brilliant run but hey who knows what home support will do for the Kiwis.

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 16:38

    There’s a long way to go before we have a truly competitive womens World Cup. All very predictable and all very boring

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:47

      SD replied:
      Hmmm so name the teams who will come 1st, 2nd 3rd in correct order then. The actual results. If it's that predictable should be easy for you.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 16:38

    Would a HYS about Laura Kenny, Keely Hodgkinson or Dina Asher-Smith, who are all favourites to win the events they compete in get this much negative feedback? They all compete in sports played by both sexes, yet because this is rugby (and we see the same with football), we get this outpouring of toxic masculinity. These are athletes at the top of their game, have some respect.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 16:53

      steggsy replied:
      It's all down to nationalism alas.

  • Comment posted by Mano Dedios, today at 16:37

    They’re all professionals whilst most of the other teams aren’t. Simple

  • Comment posted by burkywheatley, today at 16:32

    Whoa there... less of the negativity please....be proud, be supportive. These players are outstanding, elite athletes. Simon has done a brilliant job. Get behind some English trail blazers - Winners!

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 16:27

    Difficult to work up any enthusiasm to be honest...

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:31

      SD replied:
      That's your perogative but in that case why bother register, log in and comment on something you have no interest in? I like rugby, specifically England so I follow avidly. I have no enthusiasm for lots of sports so you know what I do? Avoid watching and wasting my time commenting on them. Seems a bit pointless don't you think?

  • Comment posted by yannis tjanetis, today at 16:25

    Middleton and his coaching team have done a fantastic team preparing the team. I believe this WC is theirs to lose.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:11

    Of course they are favourites, it's only played professionally by 4 nations!!!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:19

      SD replied:
      No they are favourites because they have won 25 in a row against all opposition, are ranked number 1 in world and every player and team acknowledges England are favourites. They also won a record 4 Grand Slams in a row.

      That's why.

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 16:08

    Does anyone ever wonder why the sporting world loves beating England after reading articles like that?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:12

      SD replied:
      Well England hold world record for number of consecutive wins, they are by all metrics the number 1 side in world, all teams acknowledge this so be a bit silly to deny it?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:07

    This HYS is about the womens rugby World Cup and specifically Englands chances. The article is titled Rugby World Cup : Why Englands are favourites to win.
    Someone posted below(now removed) about the USA so I politely pointed out that this HYS was about RWC, England etc yet my comment removed as off topic. Got to love the random moderation on these HYSs.

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:11

      brackensmammy replied:
      Crying 😢 😿 😭 😂

  • Comment posted by Pip, today at 16:01

    I find being English and being favourite a double edged sword, often........?

  • Comment posted by Spenny, today at 15:50

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:53

      SD replied:
      Erm you sure you're on right HYS?
      This one is about womens Rugby World Cup and Englands chances.

      Think not only does the BBC need to try harder....

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 15:47

    Here we go again, another HYS for the usual idiots posting bile about the womens game.

    It should be encouraged and applauded how far the womens game has come along in recent years!!

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 15:41

    It will be a massive disappointment for them if they don’t win.

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 15:40

    Only thing that can stop them winning is the Red Card Lottery that overshadows talent and passion week after week.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:45

      SD replied:
      Agreed although every player knows or should do to keep tackle height low but accidents do happen and a purely accidental head clash could mean a red card which is a potential game changer. Hopefully officials show some sense and empathy when reviewing to judge a bad tackle which deserves red to a 50/50 clash which could only warrant yellow.

  • Comment posted by Al Bagu Brath, today at 15:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 15:23

    The Red Roses are the best team in the World by a margin, but NZ are at home, and the RRs have set themselves up as a target.

    As we have seen in the 6Ns and the RC a mistimed tackle can be a red card in the first few mins and the game can be gone.

    Having said that the RRs would make up at least 50% of a world team, and the bench players are frankly scarily good.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:26

      SD replied:
      Yep, England could put out two sides and not lose any quality. That's the big difference apart from having such good players anyway is the strength in depth.

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 15:11

    Looking forward to watching it, good luck England!

