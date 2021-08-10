Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Full-back Kayleigh Powell crosses for Wales' second try

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Scotland Wales:(15) 18 Tries: Butchers, Powell Con: Snowsill Pens: Snowsill, Bevan Scotland: (5) 15 Tries: Skeldon, Gaffney 2

Wales scrum-half Keira Bevan kicked an 84th-minute penalty to clinch a thrilling encounter against Scotland in their World Cup opener.

A second try for Megan Gaffney looked to have salvaged a draw for Scotland as Wales were reduced to 14 players.

But first-half tries from Alisha Butchers and Kayleigh Powell proved enough for victory.

Elinor Snowsill was named player of the match, while her opposite number Helen Nelson had an evening to forget.

The Scotland fly-half missed all her kicks at goal in the tightest of encounters in Whangarei.

The game had been dubbed a must-win for both home nations, with New Zealand and Australia the favourites to progress from Pool A.

More to follow.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Jasmine Joyce, Megan Webb, Hannah Jones (capt), Lisa Neumann; Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis; Cara Hope, Carys Phillips, Donna Rose, Natalia John, Georgia Evans, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Caryl Thomas, Cerys Hale, Siwan Lillicrap, Bethan Lewis, Keira Bevan, Robyn Wilkins, Lowri Norkett.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Molly Wright, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (capt), Louise McMillan, Jade Konkel

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Elliann Clarke, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Eilidh Sinclair, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith, Shona Campbell.

Referee: Clara Munarini (FIR)

Assistants: Julianne Zussman (RC), Tyler Miller (RA)

TMO: Chris Assmus (RC)