Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Georgia Evans, Lisa Neumann and Megan Webb are all back in the side after illness and injury

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Scotland Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Sunday, 9 October Kick-off: 05:45 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary, live text and report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hannah Jones retains the captain's armband for Wales' World Cup opener against Scotland, with Siwan Lillicrap starting on the bench.

Megan Webb will partner Jones in the centre after missing the Six Nations, while second row Georgia Evans makes her first start since February.

Lisa Neumann returns to the wing having missed most of pre-season due to injury.

Scotland have named 13 of the players which started against USA in August.

Megan Gaffney returns to the wing, while Jade Konkel comes in at number eight.

With the hosts New Zealand and Australia also in Pool A, Sunday's opener is considered a must win for both home nations, with only the top two teams guaranteed progression to the quarter-finals along with two third placed runners up.

There is no place in Wales' squad for Carys Williams-Morris who started both warm-up Tests against Canada and England, while Gwen Crabb and Gwenllian Pyrs picked up knocks in training.

"It was a tough decision to finalise the side," said Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham.

"There were a lot of discussions on top of watching them in detail whilst training and how they went against Canada and England.

"But one thing we are clear on, is that it's about the matchday 23 and not just the 15 who start on Sunday."

Rugby World Cup: Wales hopes rest on beating Scotland - Snowsill

Wales edged Scotland 24-19 in this year's Six Nations, with Wales' bench proving the catalyst for victory.

"We feel the starting 15 we have gone with, plus the replacements we have named are more than capable of getting the result that we need," added Cunningham.

"You can look back at that game in Six Nations but both sides have changed since that game. It is who adapts and reacts best on the day and who reacts to the occasion."

Scotland wing Rhona Lloyd scored twice against Wales in April

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said: "When the players take to the pitch on Sunday, it will mark a moment that has been 12 years in the making for Scotland Women, it will be incredibly poignant for everyone involved and hopefully for those watching back home too.

"The work-rate and dedication in our training sessions throughout the summer period and here in New Zealand has been exceptional. It will be crucial that we keep our composure and focus for the full 80 minutes on Sunday.

"Our joint training session with South Africa last weekend provided an excellent opportunity to analyse and tighten up on certain aspects of our game and I know the players are now raring to go against Wales."

Wales have been fully professional since the summer, while Scotland were given funding for 11 weeks' full-time training, with contracts due to come in after the tournament.

Elinor Snowsill, Sioned Harries and replacement prop Caryl Thomas are playing in their fourth World Cups, while Scotland are making their first appearance since 2010.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Jasmine Joyce, Megan Webb, Hannah Jones (capt), Lisa Neumann; Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis; Cara Hope, Carys Phillips, Donna Rose, Natalia John, Georgia Evans, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Caryl Thomas, Cerys Hale, Siwan Lillicrap, Bethan Lewis, Keira Bevan, Robyn Wilkins, Lowri Norkett.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Molly Wright, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (capt), Louise McMillan, Jade Konkel

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Elliann Clarke, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Eilidh Sinclair, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith, Shona Campbell.

Referee: Clara Munarini (FIR)

Assistants: Julianne Zussman (RC), Tyler Miller (RA)

TMO: Chris Assmus (RC)