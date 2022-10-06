Johnny McNicholl scored twice against Cardiff on his 100th Scarlets appearance in April

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Cardiff Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 8 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Cymru Fyw; Highlights and report on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 9 October from 18:00 BST and later on demand

Johnny McNicholl is not afraid to spell out exactly what he is aiming for - a place at next year's World Cup.

The Scarlet is set to make his first start since suffering concussion on the opening weekend of the season.

Saturday's derby clash against Cardiff is a timely return with Wales selection for the autumn campaign looming.

But the 32-year-old utility back has his eyes firmly fixed on what is likely to be a final shot at playing on the biggest stage of all.

That ambition, along with his attachment to the Scarlets, were behind his decision to commit his future to the region before the summer.

"It has been a dream of mine for a long time and I would love to be in that [World Cup] squad," said 10-cap McNicholl.

"Playing at the World Cup would 100% be the highlight of my career. I focus week in, week out, on playing well for the Scarlets and I love being out there.

"The rewards for playing well are making those [Wales] squads, but the ultimate squad I want to make is for the World Cup. That's the number one goal."

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will have a vested interest in this weekend's derby at Parc y Scarlets as he begins to piece together his squad to take on New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Georgia.

McNicholl's return coincides with that of his team-mate Leigh Halfpenny and both are well aware the Wales number 15 jersey is up for grabs following the loss of Liam Williams to injury.

"Wales selection adds something to the derbies. Everyone who is competing for those jerseys knows when you go into a derby, you're not worried about the league table, you're worried about beating that man because you want that jersey," said McNicholl.

"This time last year I was playing well and I got picked for the autumn and played a few good Tests. The game against New Zealand was a special moment in my life.

"But it doesn't matter if there are injuries to other people or not, I want to be picked in those teams. That's always the goal."

New Zealand-born McNicholl is hoping to face the All Blacks once more this November

McNicholl insists he is "ready to rumble" following a knee problem that forced him to miss Wales' tour to South Africa and a head injury suffered against Ospreys.

There has been time to work on his game, but he knows only too well the attributes that are likely to get him noticed.

"I always aim to stay true to myself and focus on what I'm being picked for, which is my attacking game," he said.

"It's about not being afraid to make mistakes. I play well when I don't worry too much about the outcome. I try to just play in the now, off my instincts.

"I find if have a bad moment it's usually because I've overthought stuff. Like in any sport, it's about backing yourself."

First on the agenda, however, is helping Scarlets break their duck this season. Three United Rugby Championship games played so far and they are yet to win after losses to Ulster and Benetton following that last gasp draw against Ospreys.

Next up are Cardiff who appear hell bent on exacting some revenge for back-to-back defeats by the Scarlets last season, in which McNicholl scored two tries on his 100th appearance.

However Dai Young's side head to Parc y Scarlets under a cloud amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour by players at a Cardiff pub last weekend.

"It's always a tough game against Cardiff, no matter what the circumstances are in the league," said McNicholl.

"They did the double over us a couple of years ago, so we know what that fire is like when you're looking for redemption. So we're ready for them to come out all guns blazing on Saturday.

"There's definitely frustration in [our] group. It feels like we're almost there, but that's good enough. We know there are areas we need to fix. We're scoring points, as seems to be the trend in the league, but we need to find ways to stop teams.

"Dwayne [Peel] is a very smart tactical coach. He's focusing on the areas we need to improve."