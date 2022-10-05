Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Pollock is a student at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire and captained England U18s in the summer

Northampton Saints coach Matt Ferguson hailed the physicality of Henry Pollock after he became the club's youngest try scorer in the professional era.

The 17-year-old scored two of Saints' nine tries in their 58-34 Premiership Rugby Cup win over Saracens.

There was also a double for wing Frankie Sleightholme, who has his 19th birthday on Sunday.

"Absolutely unbelievable. For me, he (Pollock) was a standout," Ferguson told BBC Radio Northampton.

"It's the physicality that he brings which is well above his age."

Saints are using the competition to give young talent a taste of first-team action, as are Saracens, for whom teenager Oscar Wilson scored the last of their six tries.

"Looking around the changing room, there were a lot of younger boys with loads of talent," said Saints skipper Cameron Braley.

"It's definitely a task, and a challenge, to make sure they feel ready to go and feel confident to give their absolute best."

Lock Brandon Nansen added: "We had a lot of young cats, like Pollock who's 17 coming out of school, and everyone from one to 23 put their hand up.

"When you look around the circle and you've got a lot of young cats, they need to know they can go out there and do their thing under our structures."

Northampton are second in Pool C with one win and one defeat and their next game in the competition, which they won in 2019, is at home to Harlequins on 11 October.