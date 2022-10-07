Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dillon Lewis has played 41 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Cardiff Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 BST and later on demand

Wales prop Dillon Lewis will miss Cardiff's United Rugby Championship derby against Scarlets.

Lewis' absence is one of six changes from the team that lost 31-18 to Lions with Dmitri Arhip, Jason Harries, Uilisi Halaholo, Rhys Carre, Kristian Dacey and Thomas Young coming in.

Scarlets have made six alterations to the side that lost to Benetton.

Johnny McNicholl, Corey Baldwin, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Ryan Elias and Blade Thomson start.

Johnny Williams is ruled out with a calf injury with captain Jonathan Davies switching to inside centre.

Josh Macleod is sidelined after suffering a head injury against Benetton with Thomson slotting in at openside flanker.

Wales front-row duo Ken Owens and Wyn Jones are again named among the replacements.

Cardiff controversy

Cardiff's preparations for the Welsh derby have been affected by off-the-field controversy following allegations of inappropriate behaviour during a social gathering a day after the Lions.

Club officials have met managers at a Cardiff pub where it is claimed players threatened staff and threw eggs.

Director of rugby Dai Young says an ongoing investigation is being held by senior executive and board members.

Young says he has been concentrating on matters on the field as Halaholo replaces Max Llewellyn to make his first start of the season with Harries coming in for Aled Summerhill on the wing.

There is a new starting front-row with Carré, Dacey and Arhip replacing Brad Thyer, Liam Belcher and Lewis, while flanker Young comes in for James Botham.

Front-row duo Kirby Myhill and Will Davies-King are named as replacements, having overcome recent hamstring and bicep/pectoral injuries respectively.

Davies-King is included with fellow tight-head prop Kieron Assiratti also missing, while Teddy Williams comes onto the replacements bench at the expense of Rory Thornton.

Long-term injuries include Josh Navidi (neck), Owen Lane (ankle) and Liam Williams (shoulder), while wing Josh Adams is also missing again after being ruled out last weekend with a groin injury.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Corey Baldwin, Jonathan Davies (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Steff Thomas Ryan Elias, Javan Sebastian, Tom Price, Sam Lousi, Vaea Fifita, Blade Thomson, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Harri O'Connor, Jac Price, Shaun Evans, Dane Blacker, Dan Jones, Steff Evans.

Cardiff Rugby: Rhys Priestland; Jason Harries, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Theo Cabango; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull (captain), Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Will Davies-King, Teddy Williams, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Lloyd Williams, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant referees: Elgan Williams & Mark Butcher (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)