Mayco Vivas represented Argentina at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

Gloucester have signed Argentina international prop Mayco Vivas with immediate effect.

The 24-year-old has 17 caps and represented his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He also featured in this year's Rugby Championship and played in the Pumas' first ever win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

Vivas made his name playing for Argentinian side Jaguares in Super Rugby in 2019.

He joins his international team-mates Matias Alemanno, Santiago Carreras and Santiago Socino at Kingsholm.

The length of his contract has not been specified.

"We're delighted to bring Mayco here to Gloucester," head coach George Skivington told the club's website external-link .

"He's clearly a talented player that offers a lot to the team in terms of set-piece and around the park.

"Mayco is 24 and has got the potential to progress even further here at Kingsholm, we're really excited to see what he can bring to us.

"He also adds some extra quality into an already strong front row which is crucial for a long Premiership season."

Gloucester are ninth in the Premiership with one win from two matches.