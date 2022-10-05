Van der Merwe scored 32 tries in his first spell at Edinburgh

Edinburgh Rugby have announced the return of British and Irish Lions and Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe on a "long-term" deal, subject to a visa and other clearances.

The South Africa-born 27-year-old, who has 19 caps, spent four years at the capital side before signing for Worcester Warriors at the start of the 2021-22 season.

But he became available after the English Premiership side fell into administration, as HMRC pursues them for an unpaid tax bill of £6m.

In his first spell at Edinburgh, the 6ft, 4in flyer scored 32 tries in 67 appearances and qualified for Scotland on residency grounds, making his debut in 2020.

He has scored 12 tries for the national side and started all three Lions' Tests in the 2021 series defeat by South Africa.

Since joining Worcester, alongside fellow Scot and Lion Rory Sutherland, he had scored eight tries in 17 matches. He played one game for the Warriors this season, touching down in the 39-5 win over Newcastle in September.

Speaking to the Edinburgh website, head coach Mike Blair said: "Duhan is a phenomenal athlete and rugby player who's showcased his abilities at the highest level. He's very much one of our own and we're really pleased he's coming home.

"We were already pretty strong in that area, but Duhan becoming available as part of the goings on at Worcester was hard for Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby to ignore."

Worcester have been forced terminate the contracts of their players and staff, following part of the club being wound up in the High Court.

The Sixways club have been suspended from all competitions, as Judge Nicholas Briggs instructed that WRFC Players Ltd, through which players and staff are paid, should be wound up.

Speaking to Edinburgh's website, Van der Merwe added: "Edinburgh is home and it's a club I have a special connection with. Many of the players and staff are like family to me and I'm hugely excited to return and get started once again."