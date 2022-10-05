Lee Blackett's Wasps have won just one of their three Premiership games this season

Wasps boss Lee Blackett is proud of his players for staying so professional in the wake of the Premiership club's ongoing off-field problems.

On a day when Midlands rivals Worcester were in the High Court, he ironically said he has never been so excited at the quality of English club rugby.

Wasps still face the very real threat of being in administration themselves.

But Blackett told BBC CWR: "We'll just get on with the job and leave all stuff like that to the people above."

He added: "The distractions are obvious to see. But go back to our Premiership game at Bath. The reaction the players and staff showed that night was pretty special.

"After what had gone on over the previous 48 hours, that performance was something to be very proud about.

"And there's a lot to like about the game at the moment. I hate talking about financial matters off the field. I hate talking about Worcester. It's never nice to see. I know several people there really well. It'll be a tough period for all those guys. Hopefully they can find jobs.

'We shouldn't be talking about the negativity'

"I've been through similar myself years ago at Rotherham. I know how tough it can be. Think of where Worcester have come from to where they are now and it's pretty gutting.

"But we shouldn't be talking about the negativity. We should be celebrating the brand of rugby we're playing in this country.

"In terms of the attacking game, we're watching a Premiership that's never been more exciting."

Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes both the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, who take care of the stadium, have filed notice for a second time that they intend to appoint administrators, asking for more time to bring new investors on board.

Players and staff were kept fully briefed at a meeting on Wednesday involving chief executive Steven Vaughan and fellow director Chris Holland.

"It lasted 25 minutes," said Blackett. "They answered as honestly as they could.

Wasps flanker Tom Willis was told not to discuss the Worcester situation at Wednesday's press conference

"There are definitely interested parties but until everything sorts itself out you're always going to have doubt at the back of your mind.

"The next couple of weeks are going to be interesting. I've never had as many conversations with the board."

Wasps flanker Tom Willis, younger brother of England international Jack Willis, added: "It's out of our control. We just have to be as positive as possible on the pitch. It's always better if your winning. That's our focus."

Blackett said he hoped their recent display at The Rec would result in a bumper gate for the visit of Saints at the weekend.

"After that performance against Bath, during these tough times we want to show how much this club means to us. It would be amazing to see a big crowd against Northampton on Sunday.

"That's what I'd love, to show what a special club we are."

Will any Warriors end up at Wasps?

One thing Blackett made clear was that Wasps cannot take any of the redundant Worcester Warriors players, who include former Wasps stand-off Billy Searle - even on loan.

"There'll be a lot of clubs contacting players," he said. "Hopefully in the next couple of weeks everything will be sorted out.

"But we can't be making any offers to players at the moment. If you were at Worcester would you come here?

"I don't think we're in a position to offer jobs to any players. Our recruitment was frozen last December."