Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Malins was the top try scorer in the Premiership last season with 16

England and Saracens full-back Max Malins has signed for Bristol Bears from July 2023 on a two-year deal.

Malins, 25, was last season's leading Premiership try scorer, with 16.

He spent time on loan with the Bears during 2020 and 2021, scoring 18 tries in 19 matches as the team topped the Premiership table and won the European Challenge Cup.

Malins has been capped 14 times by England since making his international debut in November 2020.

"I'm delighted to have signed with the Bears. During my loan period, I was made to feel very welcome by the fans, thoroughly enjoyed my rugby and made some good friends," Malins told the club website. external-link

"I look forward to returning and hope to carry on where I left off."

Malins, who also can play at fly-half or centre, joined the Saracens academy as a teenager and made his senior debut for the team in 2017.

He has scored four tries for Sarries in their opening three league matches of the current campaign.

"Max is already one of the top players in the Gallagher Premiership and he made a huge impact during his loan spell with us at the Bears," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"We are all looking forward to welcoming him back into our team again."