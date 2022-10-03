Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets centre Johnny Williams has played five internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Cardiff Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 BST and later on demand

Scarlets centre Johnny Williams is a doubt for Wales' autumn internationals after suffering another calf injury against Benetton.

The 25-year-old suffered the problem in the late stages of Saturday's United Rugby Championship 34-23 loss in Italy.

Wales play New Zealand on 5 November before matches against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

"It doesn't look good as it stands, that's the truth," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"We don't know the extent of it and he's gone for a scan, so we're waiting on that.

"He's been pretty sore over the last couple of days. I can't answer whether it's going to be short or medium term with his calf.

"It will be longer than this weekend. I would say a good couple of weeks but I don't know to be honest.

"These things depend on the severity of it. It could be a week or two, it could be longer but I don't have the result of the scan yet."

Williams suffered a calf injury last season which ruled him out of action for a couple of months.

He has been one of the in-form centres in Welsh rugby this season and would be challenging for a place against the All Blacks.

"It's disappointing for him because he's one player who has stood out every game for us," added Peel.

"He plays and carries hard and picked up a few bumps of late. Defensively, we had a bit of a pop at him after Ulster and he reacted well last week."

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has already lost Cardiff duo Liam Williams and Owen Lane and Dragons prop Leon Brown for the autumn series.

There are also concerns surrounding Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi (neck) and Ospreys duo Alex Cuthbert (leg) and Gareth Anscombe (ribs).

Scarlets are already missing centres Scott Williams, Joe Roberts and the versatile Ioan Nicholas and are looking at young options such as Corey Baldwin, Eddie James and Iestyn Gwilliam to partner captain Jonathan Davies - with Cardiff the next opponents in the URC derby match on Saturday, 9 October.