Rugby World Cup: England's Shaunagh Brown to miss opener after positive Covid-19 test
Host: New Zealand Dates: 8 October-12 November
Shaunagh Brown will miss England's opening game of the Rugby World Cup against Fiji on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.
The prop will undertake a seven-day isolation period, as required by the government of host nation New Zealand.
The 32-year-old was sharing a room with Sadia Kabeya, who has completed her isolation period after testing positive last week.
Sarah Bern and Laura Keates are the other tight-heads in the England squad.
Maud Muir is also able to play on either side of the front row.
All other England players and members of staff were negative following the last full round of testing on 30 September.
|Pool C fixtures
|Saturday, 8 October
|Saturday, 22 October
|South Africa v France - 02:15 BST
|France v Fiji - 07:15 BST
|Fiji v England - 04:45 BST
|Sunday, 23 October
|Saturday, 15 October
|England v South Africa - 05:45 BST
|France v England - 08:00 BST
|Sunday, 16 October
|Fiji v South Africa - 05:45 BST
