Rugby World Cup: England's Shaunagh Brown to miss opener after positive Covid-19 test

Shaunagh Brown
England's Shaunagh Brown has been sharing a room with Sadia Kabeya
Rugby World Cup
Host: New Zealand Dates: 8 October-12 November
Coverage: Live text commentaries of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Shaunagh Brown will miss England's opening game of the Rugby World Cup against Fiji on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The prop will undertake a seven-day isolation period, as required by the government of host nation New Zealand.

The 32-year-old was sharing a room with Sadia Kabeya, who has completed her isolation period after testing positive last week.

Sarah Bern and Laura Keates are the other tight-heads in the England squad.

Maud Muir is also able to play on either side of the front row.

All other England players and members of staff were negative following the last full round of testing on 30 September.

Pool C fixtures
Saturday, 8 OctoberSaturday, 22 October
South Africa v France - 02:15 BSTFrance v Fiji - 07:15 BST
Fiji v England - 04:45 BSTSunday, 23 October
Saturday, 15 OctoberEngland v South Africa - 05:45 BST
France v England - 08:00 BST
Sunday, 16 October
Fiji v South Africa - 05:45 BST
