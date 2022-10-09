Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtnall Skosan passed a head injury assessment to come back on and score the winning try for Northampton

Gallagher Premiership Wasps (18) 36 Tries: J Willis, Odogwu, Oghre, Atkinson Cons: Umaga 2 Pens: Umaga 3, Haydon-Wood Northampton: (11) 40 Tries: Coles 2, Sleightholme, Penalty, Skosan Cons: Furbank, Hutchinson Pens: Biggar 3

Northampton scored two tries in the final two minutes to beat 14-man Wasps 40-36 in a dramatic Premiership clash.

Alex Coles and Courtnall Skosan crossed late on after Saints were behind for much of the game.

Tries from Jack Willis Paolo Odogwu, Gabriel Oghre and Charlie Atkinson put Wasps 30-14 up before Ollie Sleightholme got one back for Saints.

Jacob Umaga was sent off after bringing down Skosan in the air as Saints got a penalty try before the late drama.

The win lifts Northampton up to sixth in the Premiership table, while Wasps' two bonus points saw them climb to fourth-from-bottom amid concerns for the Coventry-based club's future after filing a second notice of intention to appoint administrators.

Wasps: Umaga; Odogwu, Odendaal, Mills, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; Hislop, Oghre, Ryan, Launchbury (capt), McDonald, Morris, J Willis, Carr.

Replacements: Frost, Martinez, Alo, Cardall, Curran, Porter, Haydon-Wood, Feyi-Waboso.

Sent off: Umaga (66)

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, O Sleightholme; Biggar, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Moon, Coles, Ludlam (capt), Graham.

Replacements: Smith, E Waller, Petch, Ribbans, Augustus, James, Hutchinson, Skosan.

Referee: Adam Leal