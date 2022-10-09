Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens wing Max Malins - who will join Bristol next season - now has six tries in the current campaign

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle (0) 14 Tries: Blamire, Carreras Cons: Schoeman2 Saracens (26) 34 Tries: Lewington, Pifeleti, Lozowski, Malins 2 Cons: Farrell 3 Pen: Farrell

Saracens maintained their 100% start to the Premiership campaign as they ran in five tries to regain top spot with an away victory over Newcastle Falcons.

Alex Lewington and Kapeli Pifeleti crossed within the first nine minutes, and Alex Lozowski and Max Malins also went in as they led 26-0 at the break.

Sarries prop Mako Vunipola was sent off for use of the shoulder in a ruck.

But Malins added his second before Jamie Blamire and Mateo Carreras grabbed consolations for the Falcons.

Both were converted by Tian Schoeman as Dave Walder' side finally made their numerical advantage count and avoided the prospect of being blanked at home.

They remain 11th in the table, with leaders Saracens one point clear of Sale, who also have a 4-0 record following Saturday's 26-16 victory at reigning champions Leicester.

Newcastle went into the game on the back of a 30-15 home win over Bristol eight days earlier, which ended a seven-match run of losses stretching to the back-end of last season.

But they had not beaten Saracens in 20 games since 2009, and having named an unchanged XV, were forced to make a late change when prop Trevor Davison pulled out, to be replaced by Richard Palframan.

Sarries went in front in virtually their first attack as Elliot Daly's well-judged grubber to the corner gave Lewington the opener, and although Owen Farrell's touchline kick was just wide of the posts, the pattern had been set.

Hooker Pifeleti broke two tackles following a maul to force his way over but it was Sarries' ability to create space on the flanks that resulted in Lozowski and Malins securing the bonus point before the interval - all three converted by skipper Farrell.

Daly had a try chalked off for a forward pass following the restart and was then forced into a couple of errors in defence, spilling a high kick under pressure and slicing a clearance into touch, but neither cost his side.

The visitors were reduced in numbers when Vunipola's charge was ruled a dismissable offence by the Television Match Official, but Malins gave them extra breathing space following an excellent handling move.

Falcons responded when Blamire capitalised on a Schoeman break and Carreras - who scored twice against Bristol - burst over from 30 metres following a line-out.

He thought he had a second following a 70 metre dash to the line inside the final two minutes, but it was disallowed for a foot in touch.

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras; Schoeman, Stuart; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Palframan, Peterson, Robinson, Welch (capt), Collett, Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Mulipola, Tampin, De Chaves, Lockwood, Young, Lucock, Stevenson.

Saracens: Daly; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Farrell (capt), Van Zyl; M. Vunipola, Pifeleti, Riccioni, Hunter-Hill, McFarland, Wray, Earl, B. Vunipola

Replacements: Dan, Mawi, Clarey, Tizard, Christie, De Haas, Goode, Hallett

Sent off: M. Vunipola (53)

Referee: Wayne Barnes