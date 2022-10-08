Premiership: Leicester 16-25 Sale - Sharks go top with victory at champions
|Leicester Tigers (16) 16
|Tries: Wiese Cons: Burns Pens: Burns 3
|Sale Sharks: (12) 26
|Tries: Roebuck, R du Preez, T Curry, Quirke Cons: Du Preez 3
Sale Sharks beat champions Leicester Tigers to move top of the Premiership.
A Jasper Wiese try and three Freddie Burns penalties put Tigers 16-12 up at the break, while Tom Roebuck and Robert du Preez went over for Sale.
Raffi Quirke created a try for Tom Curry then went over himself as Sharks piled misery on a Tigers side thumped 51-18 by Saracens last week.
Sale kept Leicester scoreless after the break as they made it four league wins from four to start the season.
More to follow.
Leicester Tigers: Steward, Potter, Scott, Gopperth, Nadolo; Burns, Wigglesworth; Cronin, Montoya, Cole; Wells, Green; Martin, Liebenberg, Wiese.
Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Snyman, Cracknell, Van Poortvliet, Cokanasiga, Watson.
Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Roebuck, James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R du Preez, Warr; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert; Wiese, J Hill; Ross, T Curry, JL du Preez.
Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, S Hill, Reed.
Referee: Luke Pearce.