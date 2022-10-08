Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale Sharks handed Leicester Tigers their first Premiership defeat at home this season

Gallagher Premiership Leicester Tigers (16) 16 Tries: Wiese Cons: Burns Pens: Burns 3 Sale Sharks: (12) 26 Tries: Roebuck, R du Preez, T Curry, Quirke Cons: Du Preez 3

Sale Sharks beat champions Leicester Tigers to move top of the Premiership.

A Jasper Wiese try and three Freddie Burns penalties put Tigers 16-12 up at the break, while Tom Roebuck and Robert du Preez went over for Sale.

Raffi Quirke created a try for Tom Curry then went over himself as Sharks piled misery on a Tigers side thumped 51-18 by Saracens last week.

Sale kept Leicester scoreless after the break as they made it four league wins from four to start the season.

Leicester Tigers: Steward, Potter, Scott, Gopperth, Nadolo; Burns, Wigglesworth; Cronin, Montoya, Cole; Wells, Green; Martin, Liebenberg, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Snyman, Cracknell, Van Poortvliet, Cokanasiga, Watson.

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Roebuck, James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R du Preez, Warr; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert; Wiese, J Hill; Ross, T Curry, JL du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, S Hill, Reed.

Referee: Luke Pearce.