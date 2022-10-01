Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 1 October, 2022
Indigo Premiership Group
Aberavon 33 - 24 Carmarthen Quins
Cardiff 20 - 19 Ebbw Vale
Llandovery 15 - 13 Newport
Llanelli 12 - 41 RGC
Swansea 45 - 22 Pontypridd
Admiral National Championship
Beddau 14 - 20 Bedwas
Cardiff Met 32 - 36 Bargoed
Cross Keys 100 - 6 Tata Steel
Maesteg Quins 32 - 12 Glamorgan Wanderers
Neath 33 - 23 Narberth
Pontypool 82 - 3 Trebanos
Ystalyfera 8 - 24 Ystrad Rhondda
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Bedlinog 18 - 23 Brecon
Blaenavon 42 - 22 Dowlais
Brynmawr 35 - 7 Pontypool United
Penallta 29 - 7 Monmouth
Risca 10 - 31 Nelson
Senghenydd 5 - 55 Newbridge
Division 1 East Central
Barry 29 - 22 Cambrian Welfare
Dinas Powys 14 - 32 Porth Harlequins
Rumney 50 - 12 Rhiwbina
St Josephs 49 - 7 Ynysybwl
St Peters 23 - 22 Rhydyfelin
Treorchy 25 - 15 Mountain Ash
Division 1 North
Caernarfon 64 - 0 Dolgellau
Llandudno P - P Llangefni
Nant Conwy 41 - 3 COBRA
Pwllheli 47 - 7 Bethesda
Ruthin 25 - 10 Bala
Division 1 West Central
Bonymaen 31 - 17 Tondu
Bridgend Athletic 23 - 25 Waunarlwydd
Dunvant 43 - 31 Glynneath
Kenfig Hill P - P Brynamman
Nantyffyllon 22 - 29 Ammanford
Skewen 13 - 23 Birchgrove
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth 45 - 6 Gorseinon
Crymych 12 - 12 Felinfoel
Llanelli Wanderers 64 - 12 Pembroke
Newcastle Emlyn 34 - 22 Yr Hendy
Penclawdd 14 - 34 Gowerton
Whitland 14 - 57 Llangennech
Division 2 East
Caerleon 24 - 34 Abergavenny
Croesyceiliog 14 - 67 Talywain
Cwmbran 28 - 31 Pill Harriers
Newport HSOB 89 - 0 Oakdale
Ynysddu 29 - 18 Blackwood
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi 42 - 14 Llantwit Fardre
Abercynon 61 - 17 Llanishen
Caerphilly 20 - 7 Cowbridge
Cilfynydd 23 - 32 Treharris (Abandoned 77minutes - injury)
Gilfach Goch 24 - 24 Taffs Well
Llantrisant 10 - 24 Aberdare
Division 2 North
Colwyn Bay 27 - 7 Bangor
Nant Conwy II 26 - 15 Abergele
Rhyl & District P - P Wrexham
Shotton Steel P - P Newtown
Welshpool P - P Mold
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 19 - 10 Ystradgynlais
Builth Wells 32 - 12 Heol y Cyw
Maesteg Celtic 22 - 15 Bridgend Sports
Pencoed 18 - 29 Morriston
Resolven 30 - 15 Pyle
Division 2 West
Burry Port 32 - 5 Mumbles
Carmarthen Athletic 32 - 37 Kidwelly
Nantgaredig 27 - 15 Milford Haven
Pontarddulais 24 - 8 Tycroes
Pontyberem 3 - 28 Fishguard
Tenby United 24 - 5 Loughor
Division 3 East
Abertillery B G 43-12 Rhymney
Blaina 25-31 Abertysswg
Garndiffaith 19-18 Abercarn
Machen 25-10 Llanhilleth
Usk 34 - 8 RTB Ebbw Vale
Division 3 East Central
Canton 22 - 29 Fairwater
CR Cymry Caerdydd 15 - 29 Pontyclun
Llanharan 63 - 10 Penygraig
Penarth 59 - 0 Old Illtydians
Pentyrch 54 - 3 Cardiff Quins
Tylorstown 16 - 17 St Albans
Division 3 North East
Bro Gwernant 6 - 75 Mold II
Flint 39 - 27 Bala II
Llanidloes P - P Machynlleth
Ruthin II 24 - 5 COBRA II
Wrexham II 32 - 22 Rhosllanerchrugog
Division 3 North West
Bethesda II 8 - 17 Porthmadog
Bro Ffestiniog 41 - 12 Caernarfon II
Llandudno II 38 - 14 Holyhead
Pwllheli II 5 - 10 Menai Bridge
Division 3 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 40 - 10 Tonmawr
Abercrave 85 - 10 Taibach
Baglan 15 - 31 Swansea Uplands
Bryncoch 0 - 39 Vardre
Cwmafan P - P Cwmllynfell
Nantymoel P - P Cwmgors
Division 3 West A
Cardigan 12 - 27 Laugharne
Haverfordwest 12 - 16 Aberaeron
Lampeter Town 31 - 5 Neyland
Llangwm 24 - 5 Tregaron
Llanybydder 5 - 28 St Davids
St Clears 40 - 7 Pembroke Dock Quins
Division 4 East
Bedwellty P - P Trinant
Blackwood Stars P - P New Tredegar
Chepstow 36 - 24 Fleur De Lys
New Panteg 26 - 20 Hafodyrynys
Newport Saracens 8 - 8 Nantyglo
St Julians HSOB 30 - 30 Whitehead
Division 4 East Central
Llandaff 43 - 5 Cefn Coed
Llandaff North 22 - 23 Old Penarthians
Llantwit Major 17 - 14 Tonyrefail
Wattstown 50 - 17 Gwernyfed
Ynysowen 20 - 26 Caerau Ely
Division 4 West Central
Cefn Cribwr 33 - 14 Crynant
Maesteg 12 - 7 Briton Ferry
Neath Athletic 57 - 0 Glais
Penlan P - P Bryncethin
Pontrhydyfen P - P Glyncorrwg
Division 5 East
Bettws 12 - 14 Hollybush
Brynithel 0 - 94 Crumlin
Division 5 East Central
Brackla 41 - 17 Llandrindod Wells
Cardiff Saracens 15 - 16 Pontycymmer
Ferndale P - P Whitchurch
Hirwaun 18 - 13 Ogmore Vale
Sully Sports 0 - 25 Tref y Clawdd
Division 5 West Central
Banwen P - P Pantyffynnon
Cwmgwrach P - P Seven Sisters
Cwmtwrch 21 - 29 Pontyates
Rhigos P - P Fall Bay
South Gower 68 - 12 Penybanc
Tonna 38 - 28 Pontardawe
Division 6 East
Cwmcarn United 10 - 41 Trefil
Forgeside 63 - 5 Magor
Girling P - P Tredegar
Hartridge 24 - 40 West Mon
Old Tyleryan 12 - 28 Abersychan