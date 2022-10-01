Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Lozowski crossed after a fine team move for Saracens' first try

Gallagher Premiership Saracens (27) 51 Tries: Lozowski, Earl, Malins, Van Zyl, Daly, McFarland, Maitland Cons: Farrell 4, Daly Pens: Farrell 2 Leicester Tigers (13) 18 Tries: Cronin, Steward Con: Burns Pens: Burns 2

Saracens kept up their winning start in the Premiership with a crushing victory over defending champions Leicester.

In a repeat of June's Premiership final, Sarries blew away Tigers with a stunning first-half showing.

Alex Lozowski finished a superb move at the StoneX Stadium before Ben Earl, Max Malins and Ivan van Zyl stretched the hosts' lead to 14 points at the break.

Elliot Daly, Theo McFarland and Sean Maitland capped Saracens' dominance as they made it three wins in three.

James Cronin and Freddie Steward crossed in each half for Leicester, but that was as good as it got for Steve Borthwick's side.

More to follow.

Saracens: Daly; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Farrell, Van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Tizard, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Riccioni, Christie, Wray, De Haas, Goode, Maitland.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Watson, Cokanasiga, Gopperth, Murimurivalu; Burns, B Youngs; Cronin, Clare, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Cracknell, Reffell, Liebenberg.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Van Wyk, Cole, Chessum, Martin, Van Poortvliet, Pollard, Ashton.

Referee: Matthew Carley